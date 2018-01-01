Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.
|BSE: 507526
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: ASOCALCHOL
|ISIN Code: INE073G01016
|BSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar
|265.65
|
-11.45
(-4.13%)
|
OPEN
260.40
|
HIGH
285.00
|
LOW
260.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|260.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|277.10
|VOLUME
|474995
|52-Week high
|309.00
|52-Week low
|108.00
|P/E
|19.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|480
|Buy Price
|264.05
|Buy Qty
|42.00
|Sell Price
|265.65
|Sell Qty
|23.00
About Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.
Incorporated in Calcutta in Jul.'89, Associated Alcohols and Breweries commenced business in Aug.'89 and took over Associated Distilleries in Apr.'90. The company was promoted by B P Kedia and A K Kedia, scions of the Kedia family, which entered the liquor business two decades ago. Engaged in the manufacture of portable alcohol, it has a modern distillery in Khargone, MP. It also manufactures a...> More
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|480
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|13.90
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.11
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.54
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report Thereon For The Quarter A
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|96.73
|84.12
|14.99
|Other Income
|0.26
|1.71
|-84.8
|Total Income
|96.99
|85.82
|13.02
|Total Expenses
|78.79
|73.69
|6.92
|Operating Profit
|18.2
|12.14
|49.92
|Net Profit
|9.55
|5.31
|79.85
|Equity Capital
|18.08
|18.08
|-
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Som Distilleries
|221.45
|1.37
|609.43
|IFB Agro Inds.
|540.80
|-5.00
|506.73
|Jagatjit Inds.
|104.25
|4.25
|481.11
|Assoc.Alcohols
|265.65
|-4.13
|480.30
|Globus Spirits
|118.00
|-1.30
|339.84
|Khoday India
|72.00
|-3.36
|242.35
|Pioneer Distil.
|177.00
|-3.49
|237.00
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|NA
|0.10%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-4.08%
|NA
|-1.51%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|16.46%
|NA
|1.67%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|58.98%
|NA
|5.05%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|64.80%
|NA
|16.70%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|458.09%
|NA
|16.77%
|18.46%
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|260.40
|
|285.00
|Week Low/High
|256.50
|
|285.00
|Month Low/High
|256.50
|
|290.00
|YEAR Low/High
|108.00
|
|309.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|309.00
