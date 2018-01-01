JUST IN
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.

BSE: 507526 Sector: Consumer
NSE: ASOCALCHOL ISIN Code: INE073G01016
BSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 265.65 -11.45
(-4.13%)
OPEN

260.40

 HIGH

285.00

 LOW

260.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd

Incorporated in Calcutta in Jul.'89, Associated Alcohols and Breweries commenced business in Aug.'89 and took over Associated Distilleries in Apr.'90. The company was promoted by B P Kedia and A K Kedia, scions of the Kedia family, which entered the liquor business two decades ago. Engaged in the manufacture of portable alcohol, it has a modern distillery in Khargone, MP. It also manufactures a...> More

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   480
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 96.73 84.12 14.99
Other Income 0.26 1.71 -84.8
Total Income 96.99 85.82 13.02
Total Expenses 78.79 73.69 6.92
Operating Profit 18.2 12.14 49.92
Net Profit 9.55 5.31 79.85
Equity Capital 18.08 18.08 -
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Som Distilleries 221.45 1.37 609.43
IFB Agro Inds. 540.80 -5.00 506.73
Jagatjit Inds. 104.25 4.25 481.11
Assoc.Alcohols 265.65 -4.13 480.30
Globus Spirits 118.00 -1.30 339.84
Khoday India 72.00 -3.36 242.35
Pioneer Distil. 177.00 -3.49 237.00
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.45
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.16
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.55% NA 0.10% -0.81%
1 Month -4.08% NA -1.51% -0.78%
3 Month 16.46% NA 1.67% 1.05%
6 Month 58.98% NA 5.05% 4.41%
1 Year 64.80% NA 16.70% 16.20%
3 Year 458.09% NA 16.77% 18.46%

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 260.40
285.00
Week Low/High 256.50
285.00
Month Low/High 256.50
290.00
YEAR Low/High 108.00
309.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
309.00

