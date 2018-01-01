JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.

BSE: 506820 Sector: Health care
NSE: ASTRAZEN ISIN Code: INE203A01020
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 976.00 -6.60
(-0.67%)
OPEN

984.45

 HIGH

990.00

 LOW

974.70
NSE LIVE 14:19 | 12 Mar 973.00 -11.10
(-1.13%)
OPEN

968.10

 HIGH

996.00

 LOW

968.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 984.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 982.60
VOLUME 122
52-Week high 1278.00
52-Week low 882.55
P/E 122.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,440
Buy Price 974.50
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 976.00
Sell Qty 9.00
OPEN 984.45
CLOSE 982.60
VOLUME 122
52-Week high 1278.00
52-Week low 882.55
P/E 122.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,440
Buy Price 974.50
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 976.00
Sell Qty 9.00

About Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

Astrazeneca Pharma India formerly known as Astra-IDL (AIL), a joint venture of Astra Zeneca, UK and Hinduja controlled IDL is a market leader in local anesthetics with xylocaine. The, UB's 100% subsidiary, UB Biotek, has tied up with the Company to market its newly-patented anti-obesity nutraceutical. The herbal product, Hydroxycitrisol, extracted from garcinia (kokum), is one of two UB techno...> More

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,440
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 122.31
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   175.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 86.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 128.54 150.29 -14.47
Other Income 2.76 9.9 -72.12
Total Income 131.3 160.18 -18.03
Total Expenses 139.38 135.16 3.12
Operating Profit -8.09 25.02 -132.33
Net Profit -10.35 16.21 -163.85
Equity Capital 5 5 -
> More on Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Financials Results

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Granules India 107.20 0.00 2720.74
J B Chem & Pharm 301.75 0.52 2521.12
Merck 1515.00 0.85 2514.90
Astrazeneca Phar 976.00 -0.67 2440.00
Suven Life Scie. 178.80 1.10 2276.12
Indoco Remedies 240.00 -0.85 2211.60
Claris Lifescien 396.00 -0.15 2160.97
> More on Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Peer Group

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 7.80
Indian Public 13.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.26
> More on Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.34% -4.32% 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -7.08% -4.00% -1.56% -0.82%
3 Month -13.29% -15.53% 1.62% 1.01%
6 Month -0.11% 4.82% 5.00% 4.38%
1 Year 1.95% 0.67% 16.65% 16.16%
3 Year 4.63% 5.52% 16.71% 18.42%

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 974.70
990.00
Week Low/High 944.00
1028.00
Month Low/High 944.00
1070.00
YEAR Low/High 882.55
1278.00
All TIME Low/High 3.75
2649.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Astrazeneca Pharma India: