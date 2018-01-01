You are here » Home
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.
|BSE: 506820
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: ASTRAZEN
|ISIN Code: INE203A01020
|
BSE
LIVE
13:49 | 12 Mar
|
976.00
|
-6.60
(-0.67%)
|
OPEN
984.45
|
HIGH
990.00
|
LOW
974.70
|
NSE
LIVE
14:19 | 12 Mar
|
973.00
|
-11.10
(-1.13%)
|
OPEN
968.10
|
HIGH
996.00
|
LOW
968.00
About Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd
Astrazeneca Pharma India formerly known as Astra-IDL (AIL), a joint venture of Astra Zeneca, UK and Hinduja controlled IDL is a market leader in local anesthetics with xylocaine.
The, UB's 100% subsidiary, UB Biotek, has tied up with the Company to market its newly-patented anti-obesity nutraceutical. The herbal product, Hydroxycitrisol, extracted from garcinia (kokum), is one of two UB techno...> More
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|128.54
|150.29
|-14.47
|Other Income
|2.76
|9.9
|-72.12
|Total Income
|131.3
|160.18
|-18.03
|Total Expenses
|139.38
|135.16
|3.12
|Operating Profit
|-8.09
|25.02
|-132.33
|Net Profit
|-10.35
|16.21
|-163.85
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
| -
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.34%
|-4.32%
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-7.08%
|-4.00%
|-1.56%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-13.29%
|-15.53%
|1.62%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-0.11%
|4.82%
|5.00%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|1.95%
|0.67%
|16.65%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|4.63%
|5.52%
|16.71%
|18.42%
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|974.70
|
|990.00
|Week Low/High
|944.00
|
|1028.00
|Month Low/High
|944.00
|
|1070.00
|YEAR Low/High
|882.55
|
|1278.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.75
|
|2649.00
