Atharv Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 530187
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE354E01023
|BSE 10:58 | 05 Mar
|0.77
|
-0.04
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
0.81
|
HIGH
0.81
|
LOW
0.77
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Atharv Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Atharv Enterprises Ltd.
Atharv Enterprises Ltd was formed on December 26, 1990 as 'R.S. Agrawal Financial Consultancy Pvt Ltd', the name of which was subsequently changed to 'Wellworth Finlease Ltd' on January 25, 1993. Thereafter the company came with a public issue in 1995. The earlier promoters of the company exited from the company and new promoters took over the company in year 1997 by giving a public offer to th...> More
Atharv Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.50
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.67
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Half - Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Board Meeting For The Quarter / Half Year Ended On 30.09.2017.
Atharv Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.23
|0.24
|-4.17
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.23
|0.24
|-4.17
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.16
|-18.75
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|0.08
|25
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Equity Capital
|17
|17
|-
Atharv Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sun & Shine
|2.70
|-4.93
|13.50
|Alexander Stamps
|18.35
|-1.61
|13.21
|Hemang Resources
|10.00
|4.71
|13.20
|Atharv Enter
|0.77
|-4.94
|13.09
|Kabsons Inds.
|7.42
|-4.87
|12.96
|Kalpa Commer.
|12.60
|0.00
|12.92
|Trinity Tradeli.
|0.49
|0.00
|12.87
Atharv Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Atharv Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.48%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-51.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-66.81%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-70.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-35.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Atharv Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.77
|
|0.81
|Week Low/High
|0.77
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.77
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.77
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|5.00
