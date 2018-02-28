JUST IN
Atharv Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 530187 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE354E01023
BSE 10:58 | 05 Mar 0.77 -0.04
(-4.94%)
OPEN

0.81

 HIGH

0.81

 LOW

0.77
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Atharv Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.81
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.81
VOLUME 310
52-Week high 3.30
52-Week low 0.77
P/E 38.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.77
Sell Qty 1850.00
About Atharv Enterprises Ltd.

Atharv Enterprises Ltd

Atharv Enterprises Ltd was formed on December 26, 1990 as 'R.S. Agrawal Financial Consultancy Pvt Ltd', the name of which was subsequently changed to 'Wellworth Finlease Ltd' on January 25, 1993. Thereafter the company came with a public issue in 1995. The earlier promoters of the company exited from the company and new promoters took over the company in year 1997 by giving a public offer to th...> More

Atharv Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.50
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Atharv Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.23 0.24 -4.17
Other Income -
Total Income 0.23 0.24 -4.17
Total Expenses 0.13 0.16 -18.75
Operating Profit 0.1 0.08 25
Net Profit 0.05 0.04 25
Equity Capital 17 17 -
> More on Atharv Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Atharv Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sun & Shine 2.70 -4.93 13.50
Alexander Stamps 18.35 -1.61 13.21
Hemang Resources 10.00 4.71 13.20
Atharv Enter 0.77 -4.94 13.09
Kabsons Inds. 7.42 -4.87 12.96
Kalpa Commer. 12.60 0.00 12.92
Trinity Tradeli. 0.49 0.00 12.87
> More on Atharv Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Atharv Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.93
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.08
> More on Atharv Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Atharv Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.48% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -51.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -66.81% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -70.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -35.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Atharv Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.77
0.81
Week Low/High 0.77
1.00
Month Low/High 0.77
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.77
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
5.00

