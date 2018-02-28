Atharv Enterprises Ltd

Atharv Enterprises Ltd was formed on December 26, 1990 as 'R.S. Agrawal Financial Consultancy Pvt Ltd', the name of which was subsequently changed to 'Wellworth Finlease Ltd' on January 25, 1993. Thereafter the company came with a public issue in 1995. The earlier promoters of the company exited from the company and new promoters took over the company in year 1997 by giving a public offer to th...> More