Athena Global Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 517429 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE576B01019
BSE 09:23 | 12 Mar 16.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

16.80

 HIGH

16.80

 LOW

16.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Athena Global Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Athena Global Technologies Ltd.

Athena Global Technologies Ltd

Promoted by J Venkat Rao and M Satyendra, VJIL Consulting, previously knowm as V J Infosystems Ltd (VJIL), was formed as partnership firm in Jun.'91 and later on converted into a limited company on 6th May '92. It commenced its operations in Nov.'92. VJIL is presently engaged in software development in the form of services, turnkey projects and products for the domestic market. It is also acti...

Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -10.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.99 3.33 -40.24
Other Income 0.37 0.29 27.59
Total Income 2.36 3.62 -34.81
Total Expenses 2.74 3.44 -20.35
Operating Profit -0.38 0.18 -311.11
Net Profit -0.42 0.09 -566.67
Equity Capital 10.37 10.37 -
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lee & Nee Soft. 3.55 -1.66 19.80
Indian Infotech 0.19 0.00 19.11
Aftek 1.63 -4.68 17.96
Athena Global 16.80 0.00 17.42
Prism Infor. 6.65 -4.45 16.56
Five Core 2.51 -4.92 16.34
B2B Soft.Tech. 14.00 0.00 16.23
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Athena Global Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.03
Athena Global Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Athena Global Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.43% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Athena Global Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.80
16.80
Week Low/High 16.80
17.00
Month Low/High 16.60
18.00
YEAR Low/High 15.50
32.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
318.00

Quick Links for Athena Global Technologies: