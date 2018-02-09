You are here » Home
Athena Global Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 517429
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE576B01019
|
BSE
09:23 | 12 Mar
|
16.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
16.80
|
HIGH
16.80
|
LOW
16.80
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Athena Global Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Athena Global Technologies Ltd.
Athena Global Technologies Ltd
Promoted by J Venkat Rao and M Satyendra, VJIL Consulting, previously knowm as V J Infosystems Ltd (VJIL), was formed as partnership firm in Jun.'91 and later on converted into a limited company on 6th May '92. It commenced its operations in Nov.'92.
VJIL is presently engaged in software development in the form of services, turnkey projects and products for the domestic market. It is also acti...> More
Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Athena Global Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.99
|3.33
|-40.24
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.29
|27.59
|Total Income
|2.36
|3.62
|-34.81
|Total Expenses
|2.74
|3.44
|-20.35
|Operating Profit
|-0.38
|0.18
|-311.11
|Net Profit
|-0.42
|0.09
|-566.67
|Equity Capital
|10.37
|10.37
| -
Athena Global Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Athena Global Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Athena Global Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.43%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Athena Global Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.80
|
|16.80
|Week Low/High
|16.80
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|16.60
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.50
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|318.00
Quick Links for Athena Global Technologies: