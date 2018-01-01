Atlanta Devcon Ltd.
|BSE: 526843
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE590F01029
|BSE 13:31 | 26 Feb
|0.95
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.95
|
HIGH
0.95
|
LOW
0.95
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Atlanta Devcon Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.95
|VOLUME
|4
|52-Week high
|2.48
|52-Week low
|0.86
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.95
|Sell Qty
|96.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Atlanta Devcon Ltd.
Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited engages in the trade of finished leather, steel, and textile products in India. It also involves in infrastructure projects and civil construction activities. Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited was incorporated in 1994. The company was formerly known as Seax Global Ventures Limited and changed its name to Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limi...> More
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Compliances -Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|14.06
|14.06
|-
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Silveroak Comm
|5.24
|0.00
|1.44
|Exotic Coal
|3.61
|-5.00
|1.42
|Ambitious Plasto
|2.37
|-1.66
|1.38
|Atlanta Devcon
|0.95
|0.00
|1.34
|Kanika Infra.
|0.19
|0.00
|1.29
|Madhuveer Com
|1.33
|4.72
|1.26
|T. Spiritual
|0.63
|5.00
|1.26
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-51.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.95
|
|0.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.95
|Month Low/High
|0.87
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.86
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|94.00
Quick Links for Atlanta Devcon:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices