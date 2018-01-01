JUST IN
Atlanta Devcon Ltd.

BSE: 526843 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE590F01029
BSE 13:31 | 26 Feb 0.95 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.95

 HIGH

0.95

 LOW

0.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Atlanta Devcon Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.95
VOLUME 4
52-Week high 2.48
52-Week low 0.86
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.95
Sell Qty 96.00
About Atlanta Devcon Ltd.

Atlanta Devcon Ltd

Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited engages in the trade of finished leather, steel, and textile products in India. It also involves in infrastructure projects and civil construction activities. Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limited was incorporated in 1994. The company was formerly known as Seax Global Ventures Limited and changed its name to Dharanidhar Global & Infra projects Limi...> More

Atlanta Devcon Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Atlanta Devcon Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 14.06 14.06 -
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Silveroak Comm 5.24 0.00 1.44
Exotic Coal 3.61 -5.00 1.42
Ambitious Plasto 2.37 -1.66 1.38
Atlanta Devcon 0.95 0.00 1.34
Kanika Infra. 0.19 0.00 1.29
Madhuveer Com 1.33 4.72 1.26
T. Spiritual 0.63 5.00 1.26
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.15
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 38.25
Atlanta Devcon Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -51.28% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Atlanta Devcon Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.95
0.95
Week Low/High 0.00
0.95
Month Low/High 0.87
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.86
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
94.00

