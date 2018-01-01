You are here » Home
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.
|BSE: 514394
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE022N01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
69.60
|
1.60
(2.35%)
|
OPEN
69.75
|
HIGH
69.75
|
LOW
66.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|69.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|68.00
|VOLUME
|43
|52-Week high
|92.00
|52-Week low
|46.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|701
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.46
|4.28
|-65.89
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.46
|4.28
|-65.89
|Total Expenses
|5.92
|2.39
|147.7
|Operating Profit
|-4.45
|1.89
|-335.45
|Net Profit
|-4.65
|1.17
|-497.44
|Equity Capital
|100.65
|100.65
| -
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - Peer Group
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.36%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.06%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.86%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.36%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.35%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-3.73%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|66.00
|
|69.75
|Week Low/High
|63.20
|
|76.00
|Month Low/High
|63.20
|
|77.00
|YEAR Low/High
|46.10
|
|92.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|211.00
Quick Links for Atlas Jewellery India: