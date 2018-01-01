JUST IN
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.

BSE: 514394 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE022N01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 69.60 1.60
(2.35%)
OPEN

69.75

 HIGH

69.75

 LOW

66.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Atlas Jewellery India Ltd.

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   701
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.46 4.28 -65.89
Other Income -
Total Income 1.46 4.28 -65.89
Total Expenses 5.92 2.39 147.7
Operating Profit -4.45 1.89 -335.45
Net Profit -4.65 1.17 -497.44
Equity Capital 100.65 100.65 -
> More on Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Financials Results

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vaibhav Global 689.35 0.09 2246.59
Asian Star Co. 1229.90 -0.41 1969.07
Thangamayil Jew. 526.20 5.00 721.95
Atlas Jewellery 69.60 2.35 700.52
T B Z 96.60 -0.21 644.61
Renaissance Jew. 314.20 2.10 593.21
White Organic 106.65 -4.26 186.64
> More on Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Peer Group

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 46.37
> More on Atlas Jewellery India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.36% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.06% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.86% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.36% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.35% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -3.73% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 66.00
69.75
Week Low/High 63.20
76.00
Month Low/High 63.20
77.00
YEAR Low/High 46.10
92.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
211.00

