JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » ATN International Ltd

ATN International Ltd.

BSE: 511427 Sector: Financials
NSE: ATNINTER ISIN Code: INE803A01027
BSE LIVE 12:08 | 07 Aug ATN International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 14:47 | 27 Jun ATN International Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 0.31
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.19
CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 0.31
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About ATN International Ltd.

ATN International Ltd

ATN International Ltd.(AIL), incorporated in Dec.'83 as Arihant Consultants Pvt Ltd, became public limited company in Feb 1987. The company was renamed as Arihant Credit Capital followed by ATN Arihant International Ltd and then the present name. It is engaged in both fund-based and non-fund-based activities like merchant banking services, consultancy services, corporate counselling, mergers an...> More

ATN International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ATN International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Income 0.05 0.01 400
Total Expenses 0.1 0.13 -23.08
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.12 58.33
Net Profit -0.08 -0.15 46.67
Equity Capital 15.78 15.78 -
> More on ATN International Ltd Financials Results

ATN International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vishvprabha Trad 32.85 4.95 0.82
Shivansh Finserv 1.24 -4.62 0.77
Geetanjali Cred. 1.72 -4.44 0.76
ATN Intl. 0.19 0.00 0.75
Capfin India 2.59 4.86 0.74
NCC Finance 1.20 4.35 0.72
R R Securities 2.36 4.89 0.71
> More on ATN International Ltd Peer Group

ATN International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 86.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.51
> More on ATN International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ATN International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.60%
1 Month NA NA -1.13% -0.57%
3 Month NA NA 2.06% 1.27%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.64%
1 Year NA -33.33% 17.16% 16.45%
3 Year -32.14% -42.86% 17.22% 18.72%

ATN International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.00
0.19
Month Low/High 0.00
0.19
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
84.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for ATN International: