ATN International Ltd.
|BSE: 511427
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: ATNINTER
|ISIN Code: INE803A01027
|BSE LIVE 12:08 | 07 Aug
|ATN International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 14:47 | 27 Jun
|ATN International Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|0.31
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.15
|VOLUME
|550
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|4501.00
|OPEN
|0.19
|CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|0.31
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.15
|VOLUME
|550
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|4501.00
About ATN International Ltd.
ATN International Ltd.(AIL), incorporated in Dec.'83 as Arihant Consultants Pvt Ltd, became public limited company in Feb 1987. The company was renamed as Arihant Credit Capital followed by ATN Arihant International Ltd and then the present name. It is engaged in both fund-based and non-fund-based activities like merchant banking services, consultancy services, corporate counselling, mergers an...> More
ATN International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|4
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
ATN International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.13
|-23.08
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.12
|58.33
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.15
|46.67
|Equity Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|-
ATN International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vishvprabha Trad
|32.85
|4.95
|0.82
|Shivansh Finserv
|1.24
|-4.62
|0.77
|Geetanjali Cred.
|1.72
|-4.44
|0.76
|ATN Intl.
|0.19
|0.00
|0.75
|Capfin India
|2.59
|4.86
|0.74
|NCC Finance
|1.20
|4.35
|0.72
|R R Securities
|2.36
|4.89
|0.71
ATN International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ATN International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.60%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.06%
|1.27%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.64%
|1 Year
|NA
|-33.33%
|17.16%
|16.45%
|3 Year
|-32.14%
|-42.86%
|17.22%
|18.72%
ATN International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.19
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|84.00
Quick Links for ATN International:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices