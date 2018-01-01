Atul Ltd.
|BSE: 500027
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ATUL
|ISIN Code: INE100A01010
|BSE LIVE 12:46 | 12 Mar
|2627.00
|
-11.70
(-0.44%)
|
OPEN
2641.15
|
HIGH
2641.15
|
LOW
2626.05
|NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar
|2635.05
|
-3.95
(-0.15%)
|
OPEN
2653.75
|
HIGH
2675.00
|
LOW
2615.10
About Atul Ltd.
Atul Ltd. a Lalbhai Group company, was formerly known as Atul Products. It was promoted by Kasturbhai Lalbhai in 1947 and engaged in the business of manufacturing dyes and dye intermediates, agro-chemicals, aromatic like para-Anisaldehyde, epoxy resins and pharma intermediates. Gujarat Aromatics was merged with Atul in 1988-89, And Atul promoted two manufacturing companies, namely Atic Industri...> More
Atul Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,792
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|79.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|33.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|666.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.94
Atul Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|803.68
|640.28
|25.52
|Other Income
|0.5
|3.18
|-84.28
|Total Income
|804.18
|643.46
|24.98
|Total Expenses
|677.61
|531.47
|27.5
|Operating Profit
|126.57
|111.99
|13.02
|Net Profit
|65.99
|58.58
|12.65
|Equity Capital
|29.66
|29.66
|-
Atul Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BASF India
|2067.00
|0.48
|8948.04
|Solar Inds.
|986.35
|-0.54
|8926.47
|Guj Fluorochem
|774.00
|-0.79
|8506.26
|Atul
|2627.00
|-0.44
|7791.68
|Himadri Specialt
|146.80
|-0.07
|6142.11
|Guj Alkalies
|702.00
|0.11
|5155.49
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|931.00
|-3.06
|4627.07
Atul Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|18/05
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|2567
|Details
|12/12
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|2145
|Details
|29/07
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|1920
|Details
Atul Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|-1.40%
|-0.10%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-4.33%
|-4.15%
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|2.68%
|3.16%
|1.46%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|21.56%
|19.44%
|4.83%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|21.76%
|21.15%
|16.46%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|110.46%
|110.99%
|16.53%
|18.15%
Atul Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2626.05
|
|2641.15
|Week Low/High
|2608.55
|
|2680.00
|Month Low/High
|2560.00
|
|2793.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1958.25
|
|3084.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.25
|
|3084.00
