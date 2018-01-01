JUST IN
Atul Ltd.

BSE: 500027 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ATUL ISIN Code: INE100A01010
BSE LIVE 12:46 | 12 Mar 2627.00 -11.70
(-0.44%)
OPEN

2641.15

 HIGH

2641.15

 LOW

2626.05
NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar 2635.05 -3.95
(-0.15%)
OPEN

2653.75

 HIGH

2675.00

 LOW

2615.10
OPEN 2641.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2638.70
VOLUME 77
52-Week high 3084.00
52-Week low 1958.25
P/E 33.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,792
Buy Price 2613.20
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 2643.70
Sell Qty 4.00
About Atul Ltd.

Atul Ltd

Atul Ltd. a Lalbhai Group company, was formerly known as Atul Products. It was promoted by Kasturbhai Lalbhai in 1947 and engaged in the business of manufacturing dyes and dye intermediates, agro-chemicals, aromatic like para-Anisaldehyde, epoxy resins and pharma intermediates. Gujarat Aromatics was merged with Atul in 1988-89, And Atul promoted two manufacturing companies, namely Atic Industri...> More

Atul Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,792
EPS - TTM () [*S] 79.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 666.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Atul Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 803.68 640.28 25.52
Other Income 0.5 3.18 -84.28
Total Income 804.18 643.46 24.98
Total Expenses 677.61 531.47 27.5
Operating Profit 126.57 111.99 13.02
Net Profit 65.99 58.58 12.65
Equity Capital 29.66 29.66 -
Atul Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BASF India 2067.00 0.48 8948.04
Solar Inds. 986.35 -0.54 8926.47
Guj Fluorochem 774.00 -0.79 8506.26
Atul 2627.00 -0.44 7791.68
Himadri Specialt 146.80 -0.07 6142.11
Guj Alkalies 702.00 0.11 5155.49
Gulf Oil Lubric. 931.00 -3.06 4627.07
Atul Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.64
Banks/FIs 0.81
FIIs 4.69
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 21.85
Indian Public 21.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.00
Atul Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/05 CD Equisearch Accumulate 2567 PDF IconDetails
12/12 CD Equisearch Accumulate 2145 PDF IconDetails
29/07 Dynamic Levels Buy 1920 PDF IconDetails
Atul Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.32% -1.40% -0.10% -1.07%
1 Month -4.33% -4.15% -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month 2.68% 3.16% 1.46% 0.78%
6 Month 21.56% 19.44% 4.83% 4.14%
1 Year 21.76% 21.15% 16.46% 15.90%
3 Year 110.46% 110.99% 16.53% 18.15%

Atul Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2626.05
2641.15
Week Low/High 2608.55
2680.00
Month Low/High 2560.00
2793.00
YEAR Low/High 1958.25
3084.00
All TIME Low/High 9.25
3084.00

