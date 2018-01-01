Atul Auto Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'86, Atul Auto was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'94. It was promoted by Jayantibhai J Chandra, Atul J Chandra and Mahendra J Patel. The company set up its plant at Shapar (Rajkot district), Gujarat, with financial assitance from GSFC. Commercial production commenced in Jul.'92. It manufactures diesel three wheelers like 6-seater...> More