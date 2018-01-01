Atul Auto Ltd.
|BSE: 531795
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: ATULAUTO
|ISIN Code: INE951D01028
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|431.90
|
1.00
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
430.90
|
HIGH
434.50
|
LOW
425.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|432.95
|
1.60
(0.37%)
|
OPEN
431.35
|
HIGH
436.00
|
LOW
427.40
About Atul Auto Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'86, Atul Auto was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'94. It was promoted by Jayantibhai J Chandra, Atul J Chandra and Mahendra J Patel. The company set up its plant at Shapar (Rajkot district), Gujarat, with financial assitance from GSFC. Commercial production commenced in Jul.'92. It manufactures diesel three wheelers like 6-seater...> More
Atul Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|948
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.54
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.30
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|55.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.99
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|93.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.63
News
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Atul Auto Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
-
Atul Auto Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|129.01
|134.76
|-4.27
|Other Income
|0.43
|1.01
|-57.43
|Total Income
|129.44
|135.77
|-4.66
|Total Expenses
|113.42
|115.9
|-2.14
|Operating Profit
|16.02
|19.87
|-19.38
|Net Profit
|9.7
|12.09
|-19.77
|Equity Capital
|10.97
|10.97
|-
Atul Auto Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mah. Scooters
|2276.60
|0.62
|2602.15
|VST Till. Tract.
|2610.75
|-1.17
|2255.69
|SML ISUZU
|761.85
|-2.79
|1102.40
|Atul Auto
|431.90
|0.23
|947.59
|Scooters India
|57.90
|-4.93
|494.35
|Hind.Motors
|7.83
|-0.76
|163.38
|LML
|7.19
|-4.89
|58.94
Atul Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Atul Auto Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|08/12
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|426
|Details
|30/11
|CD Equisearch
|Reduce
|447
|Details
|15/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|419
|Details
|31/05
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Accumulate
|485
|Details
|07/04
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|509
|Details
Atul Auto Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.32%
|-1.05%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|1.12%
|2.73%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.90%
|1.87%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.88%
|-8.11%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.64%
|5.97%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-26.11%
|-25.48%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Atul Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|425.00
|
|434.50
|Week Low/High
|414.45
|
|437.00
|Month Low/High
|408.00
|
|444.00
|YEAR Low/High
|389.85
|
|512.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.78
|
|722.00
