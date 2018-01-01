JUST IN
Atul Auto Ltd.

BSE: 531795 Sector: Auto
NSE: ATULAUTO ISIN Code: INE951D01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 431.90 1.00
(0.23%)
OPEN

430.90

 HIGH

434.50

 LOW

425.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 432.95 1.60
(0.37%)
OPEN

431.35

 HIGH

436.00

 LOW

427.40
OPEN 430.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 430.90
VOLUME 970
52-Week high 511.90
52-Week low 389.85
P/E 23.30
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 948
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Atul Auto Ltd.

Atul Auto Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jun.'86, Atul Auto was converted into a public limited company in Aug.'94. It was promoted by Jayantibhai J Chandra, Atul J Chandra and Mahendra J Patel. The company set up its plant at Shapar (Rajkot district), Gujarat, with financial assitance from GSFC. Commercial production commenced in Jul.'92. It manufactures diesel three wheelers like 6-seater...> More

Atul Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   948
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.30
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   55.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.99
Book Value / Share () [*S] 93.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Atul Auto Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 129.01 134.76 -4.27
Other Income 0.43 1.01 -57.43
Total Income 129.44 135.77 -4.66
Total Expenses 113.42 115.9 -2.14
Operating Profit 16.02 19.87 -19.38
Net Profit 9.7 12.09 -19.77
Equity Capital 10.97 10.97 -
> More on Atul Auto Ltd Financials Results

Atul Auto Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mah. Scooters 2276.60 0.62 2602.15
VST Till. Tract. 2610.75 -1.17 2255.69
SML ISUZU 761.85 -2.79 1102.40
Atul Auto 431.90 0.23 947.59
Scooters India 57.90 -4.93 494.35
Hind.Motors 7.83 -0.76 163.38
LML 7.19 -4.89 58.94
> More on Atul Auto Ltd Peer Group

Atul Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.70
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 1.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 11.32
Indian Public 21.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.03
> More on Atul Auto Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Atul Auto Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/12 Equirus Securities Accumulate 426 PDF IconDetails
30/11 CD Equisearch Reduce 447 PDF IconDetails
15/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 419 PDF IconDetails
31/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 485 PDF IconDetails
07/04 CD Equisearch Accumulate 509 PDF IconDetails
> More on Atul Auto Ltd Research Reports

Atul Auto Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.32% -1.05% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 1.12% 2.73% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.90% 1.87% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.88% -8.11% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.64% 5.97% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -26.11% -25.48% 17.24% 19.01%

Atul Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 425.00
434.50
Week Low/High 414.45
437.00
Month Low/High 408.00
444.00
YEAR Low/High 389.85
512.00
All TIME Low/High 0.78
722.00

