ATV Projects India Ltd

ATV Projects India , a company incorporated to take over Anand Tanks & Vessels (P) Ltd, engaged in the business of executing turnkey projects. The amalgamation was effective from Sep.'87. Presently the company is engaged in execution of turnkey projects and supply of equipment for several industries such as Sugar, Fertilizer, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Steel, Power, Nuclear Power etc. by manufactur...> More