ATV Projects India Ltd.
|BSE: 500028
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ATVPROJ
|ISIN Code: INE447A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar
|9.75
|
-0.46
(-4.51%)
|
OPEN
10.70
|
HIGH
10.70
|
LOW
9.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ATV Projects India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.21
|VOLUME
|15071
|52-Week high
|14.30
|52-Week low
|5.46
|P/E
|26.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|52
|Buy Price
|9.75
|Buy Qty
|259.00
|Sell Price
|10.45
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About ATV Projects India Ltd.
ATV Projects India , a company incorporated to take over Anand Tanks & Vessels (P) Ltd, engaged in the business of executing turnkey projects. The amalgamation was effective from Sep.'87. Presently the company is engaged in execution of turnkey projects and supply of equipment for several industries such as Sugar, Fertilizer, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Steel, Power, Nuclear Power etc. by manufactur...> More
ATV Projects India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|52
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
ATV Projects India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.6
|11
|23.64
|Other Income
|0.17
|-
|Total Income
|13.6
|11.17
|21.75
|Total Expenses
|12.34
|9.48
|30.17
|Operating Profit
|1.26
|1.69
|-25.44
|Net Profit
|1.11
|1.52
|-26.97
|Equity Capital
|52.56
|52.56
|-
ATV Projects India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cimmco
|89.70
|1.13
|245.33
|Mold-Tek Technol
|52.80
|-4.86
|144.94
|Loyal Equipments
|52.90
|5.80
|53.96
|ATV Projects
|9.75
|-4.51
|51.79
|Hind.Dorr-Oliver
|6.00
|-4.91
|43.20
|Stone India
|32.25
|-4.87
|30.96
|Veejay Lak. Eng.
|50.50
|-3.72
|25.60
ATV Projects India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.22%
|NA
|-0.11%
|-1.08%
|1 Month
|-15.95%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-0.20%
|NA
|1.45%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-8.02%
|NA
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|47.28%
|NA
|16.45%
|15.89%
|3 Year
|273.56%
|NA
|16.52%
|18.15%
ATV Projects India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.75
|
|10.70
|Week Low/High
|9.75
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.75
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.46
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|90.00
