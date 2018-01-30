JUST IN
ATV Projects India Ltd.

BSE: 500028 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ATVPROJ ISIN Code: INE447A01015
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 9.75 -0.46
(-4.51%)
OPEN

10.70

 HIGH

10.70

 LOW

9.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ATV Projects India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About ATV Projects India Ltd.

ATV Projects India Ltd

ATV Projects India , a company incorporated to take over Anand Tanks & Vessels (P) Ltd, engaged in the business of executing turnkey projects. The amalgamation was effective from Sep.'87. Presently the company is engaged in execution of turnkey projects and supply of equipment for several industries such as Sugar, Fertilizer, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Steel, Power, Nuclear Power etc. by manufactur

ATV Projects India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   52
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ATV Projects India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.6 11 23.64
Other Income 0.17 -
Total Income 13.6 11.17 21.75
Total Expenses 12.34 9.48 30.17
Operating Profit 1.26 1.69 -25.44
Net Profit 1.11 1.52 -26.97
Equity Capital 52.56 52.56 -
More on ATV Projects India Ltd Financials Results

ATV Projects India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cimmco 89.70 1.13 245.33
Mold-Tek Technol 52.80 -4.86 144.94
Loyal Equipments 52.90 5.80 53.96
ATV Projects 9.75 -4.51 51.79
Hind.Dorr-Oliver 6.00 -4.91 43.20
Stone India 32.25 -4.87 30.96
Veejay Lak. Eng. 50.50 -3.72 25.60
More on ATV Projects India Ltd Peer Group

ATV Projects India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.13
Banks/FIs 2.47
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 3.71
Mutual Funds 0.43
Indian Public 52.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.86
More on ATV Projects India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ATV Projects India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.22% NA -0.11% -1.08%
1 Month -15.95% NA -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month -0.20% NA 1.45% 0.78%
6 Month -8.02% NA 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year 47.28% NA 16.45% 15.89%
3 Year 273.56% NA 16.52% 18.15%

ATV Projects India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.75
10.70
Week Low/High 9.75
11.00
Month Low/High 9.75
12.00
YEAR Low/High 5.46
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
90.00

Quick Links for ATV Projects India: