About Aunde India Ltd.
AUNDE India Limited (AFTAL), formerly AUNDE Faze Three Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of autofabrics. The Company operates in Technofabrics with specialization in auto-fabrics. It offers a range of products, which includes textile fabrics impregnated, coated laminated, woven fabrics and other fabrics. The Company is a joint venture collaboration b...> More
Aunde India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|64
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.01
Aunde India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.81
|29.49
|4.48
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.19
|-89.47
|Total Income
|30.83
|29.68
|3.87
|Total Expenses
|37.18
|27.21
|36.64
|Operating Profit
|-6.35
|2.47
|-357.09
|Net Profit
|-8.47
|0.1
|-8570
|Equity Capital
|10.72
|10.72
|-
Aunde India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lambodhara Text.
|71.80
|0.42
|68.78
|Angel Fibers
|27.40
|0.74
|68.50
|SPL Inds.
|23.05
|-1.28
|66.84
|Aunde India
|60.00
|-1.96
|64.32
|BSL
|62.50
|0.00
|64.31
|Super Spinning
|11.45
|-2.55
|62.97
|Deepak Spinners
|84.60
|-1.63
|60.83
Aunde India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aunde India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.08%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-9.64%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.99%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|12.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Aunde India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.00
|
|60.00
|Week Low/High
|57.00
|
|67.00
|Month Low/High
|49.40
|
|67.00
|YEAR Low/High
|49.40
|
|84.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|84.00
