JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Aunde India Ltd

Aunde India Ltd.

BSE: 532459 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE207D01017
BSE 14:29 | 12 Mar 60.00 -1.20
(-1.96%)
OPEN

60.00

 HIGH

60.00

 LOW

60.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aunde India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 60.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 61.20
VOLUME 151
52-Week high 84.05
52-Week low 49.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 60.00
Buy Qty 49.00
Sell Price 62.40
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 60.00
CLOSE 61.20
VOLUME 151
52-Week high 84.05
52-Week low 49.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 64
Buy Price 60.00
Buy Qty 49.00
Sell Price 62.40
Sell Qty 50.00

About Aunde India Ltd.

Aunde India Ltd

AUNDE India Limited (AFTAL), formerly AUNDE Faze Three Limited, is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of autofabrics. The Company operates in Technofabrics with specialization in auto-fabrics. It offers a range of products, which includes textile fabrics impregnated, coated laminated, woven fabrics and other fabrics. The Company is a joint venture collaboration b...> More

Aunde India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aunde India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.81 29.49 4.48
Other Income 0.02 0.19 -89.47
Total Income 30.83 29.68 3.87
Total Expenses 37.18 27.21 36.64
Operating Profit -6.35 2.47 -357.09
Net Profit -8.47 0.1 -8570
Equity Capital 10.72 10.72 -
> More on Aunde India Ltd Financials Results

Aunde India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lambodhara Text. 71.80 0.42 68.78
Angel Fibers 27.40 0.74 68.50
SPL Inds. 23.05 -1.28 66.84
Aunde India 60.00 -1.96 64.32
BSL 62.50 0.00 64.31
Super Spinning 11.45 -2.55 62.97
Deepak Spinners 84.60 -1.63 60.83
> More on Aunde India Ltd Peer Group

Aunde India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.44
> More on Aunde India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Aunde India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.36% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.08% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -9.64% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.99% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 12.15% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Aunde India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.00
60.00
Week Low/High 57.00
67.00
Month Low/High 49.40
67.00
YEAR Low/High 49.40
84.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
84.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Aunde India: