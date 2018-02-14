JUST IN
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502352 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AURANPAPER ISIN Code: INE525C01014
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 11 Jul Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.57
VOLUME 10000
52-Week high 1.64
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.64
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd.

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd

The first company to put up a paper manufacturing unit using de-link technology, Aurangabad Paper Mills (cap. : 16,500 tpa of non-glazed newsprint), went on stream in Oct.'91. While the existing units are based on wood pulp, this one is based on wood pulp newsprint. The company already has a 15,840-tpa, bagasse-based paper unit for kraft paper. To improve things, the company went ahead with it...> More

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -23.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 3.11 -
Total Income 3.11 -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.87 -94.25
Operating Profit -0.05 2.24 -102.23
Net Profit -0.2 2.11 -109.48
Equity Capital 5.81 5.81 -
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Solid Containers 6.76 4.97 1.83
Danube Indust. 3.48 0.00 1.74
Simplex Papers 3.20 -1.54 0.96
Aurangabad Paper 1.64 4.46 0.95
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.74
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.55
Indian Public 58.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.52
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.66% 16.05%
3 Year -6.82% NA 16.72% 18.31%

Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.64
1.64
Week Low/High 0.00
1.64
Month Low/High 0.00
1.64
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.64
All TIME Low/High 0.65
190.00

