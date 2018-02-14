You are here » Home
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502352
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AURANPAPER
|ISIN Code: INE525C01014
BSE
LIVE
13:48 | 11 Jul
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.64
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.57
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|1.64
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.64
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.64
|CLOSE
|1.57
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|1.64
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.64
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd.
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd
The first company to put up a paper manufacturing unit using de-link technology, Aurangabad Paper Mills (cap. : 16,500 tpa of non-glazed newsprint), went on stream in Oct.'91. While the existing units are based on wood pulp, this one is based on wood pulp newsprint. The company already has a 15,840-tpa, bagasse-based paper unit for kraft paper.
To improve things, the company went ahead with it...> More
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-6.82%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.31%
Aurangabad Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.64
|
|1.64
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.64
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.64
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.64
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|190.00
