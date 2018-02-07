Auro Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 530233
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE292C01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|90.45
|
0.20
(0.22%)
|
OPEN
88.70
|
HIGH
93.70
|
LOW
88.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Auro Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|88.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|90.25
|VOLUME
|4961
|52-Week high
|112.85
|52-Week low
|34.80
|P/E
|12.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Auro Laboratories Ltd.
Auro Laboratories is a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's), Intermediates and Generic Formulations. Auro Laboratories was founded and incorporated in 1992 at Mumbai, with a manufacturing facility located at Tarapur, 120 Km from Mumbai. Since inception, the company has focused on providing quality pharmaceuticals while maintaining high manufacturing standards. The company's...> More
Auro Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|56
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.96
Auro Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.27
|7.25
|69.24
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.1
|20
|Total Income
|12.4
|7.35
|68.71
|Total Expenses
|10.36
|6.47
|60.12
|Operating Profit
|2.03
|0.88
|130.68
|Net Profit
|1.34
|0.21
|538.1
|Equity Capital
|6.23
|6.23
|-
Auro Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shree Ganesh Bio
|360.80
|2.50
|66.03
|Vikram Thermo
|105.05
|-1.50
|58.62
|Kwality Pharma
|54.55
|-4.97
|56.62
|Auro Labs.
|90.45
|0.22
|56.35
|Parenteral Drugs
|17.55
|-0.57
|52.33
|Vivo Bio Tech
|55.45
|-4.97
|51.85
|Parabolic Drugs
|8.15
|4.09
|50.44
Auro Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Auro Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.08%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.93%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|57.99%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|143.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1073.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Auro Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|88.70
|
|93.70
|Week Low/High
|88.55
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|87.15
|
|105.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.80
|
|113.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|113.00
Quick Links for Auro Laboratories:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices