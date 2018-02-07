JUST IN
Auro Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 530233 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE292C01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 90.45 0.20
(0.22%)
OPEN

88.70

 HIGH

93.70

 LOW

88.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Auro Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Auro Laboratories Ltd.

Auro Laboratories Ltd

Auro Laboratories is a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's), Intermediates and Generic Formulations. Auro Laboratories was founded and incorporated in 1992 at Mumbai, with a manufacturing facility located at Tarapur, 120 Km from Mumbai. Since inception, the company has focused on providing quality pharmaceuticals while maintaining high manufacturing standards. The company's...> More

Auro Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   56
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Auro Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.27 7.25 69.24
Other Income 0.12 0.1 20
Total Income 12.4 7.35 68.71
Total Expenses 10.36 6.47 60.12
Operating Profit 2.03 0.88 130.68
Net Profit 1.34 0.21 538.1
Equity Capital 6.23 6.23 -
Auro Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Ganesh Bio 360.80 2.50 66.03
Vikram Thermo 105.05 -1.50 58.62
Kwality Pharma 54.55 -4.97 56.62
Auro Labs. 90.45 0.22 56.35
Parenteral Drugs 17.55 -0.57 52.33
Vivo Bio Tech 55.45 -4.97 51.85
Parabolic Drugs 8.15 4.09 50.44
Auro Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 35.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.02
Auro Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.08% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.93% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 57.99% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 143.15% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1073.15% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Auro Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 88.70
93.70
Week Low/High 88.55
102.00
Month Low/High 87.15
105.00
YEAR Low/High 34.80
113.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
113.00

