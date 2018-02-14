Auroma Coke Ltd

Auroma Coke Limited (ACL) established in the year 1977, has been promoted by Shri Vimal K. Tulsyan and sons having more than 50 years of experience in coal and coke industry. ACL has been engaged in production of washed coal and quality metallurgical coke. The company has a coal washery of 1.0 million tonne per annum capacity. It has also the facility of one coal slurry washery of 0.30 million ...> More