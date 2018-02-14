JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Auroma Coke Ltd

Auroma Coke Ltd.

BSE: 531336 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE662I01012
BSE 14:30 | 26 Feb 7.13 -0.37
(-4.93%)
OPEN

7.13

 HIGH

7.13

 LOW

7.13
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Auroma Coke Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 7.89
52-Week low 5.14
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.13
Sell Qty 695.00
OPEN 7.13
CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 7.89
52-Week low 5.14
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.13
Sell Qty 695.00

About Auroma Coke Ltd.

Auroma Coke Ltd

Auroma Coke Limited (ACL) established in the year 1977, has been promoted by Shri Vimal K. Tulsyan and sons having more than 50 years of experience in coal and coke industry. ACL has been engaged in production of washed coal and quality metallurgical coke. The company has a coal washery of 1.0 million tonne per annum capacity. It has also the facility of one coal slurry washery of 0.30 million ...> More

Auroma Coke Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Auroma Coke Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.68 3.48 34.48
Other Income 0.07 0.09 -22.22
Total Income 4.75 3.57 33.05
Total Expenses 4.23 3.58 18.16
Operating Profit 0.52 -0.01 5300
Net Profit 0.06 -0.13 146.15
Equity Capital 6.32 6.32 -
> More on Auroma Coke Ltd Financials Results

Auroma Coke Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
South. Magnesium 22.80 -5.00 6.84
Rajdarshan Inds 16.90 0.00 5.26
Guj.NRE-DVR 0.97 -6.73 5.09
Auroma Coke 7.13 -4.93 4.51
Baroda Extrusion 0.28 -3.45 4.17
MFS Intercorp 8.85 -4.94 3.82
Monnet Inds. 10.20 0.20 3.75
> More on Auroma Coke Ltd Peer Group

Auroma Coke Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.90
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.96
Indian Public 33.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 37.74
> More on Auroma Coke Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Auroma Coke Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Auroma Coke Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.13
7.13
Week Low/High 0.00
7.13
Month Low/High 7.13
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.14
8.00
All TIME Low/High 2.61
20.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Auroma Coke: