Auroma Coke Ltd.
|BSE: 531336
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE662I01012
|BSE 14:30 | 26 Feb
|7.13
|
-0.37
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
7.13
|
HIGH
7.13
|
LOW
7.13
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Auroma Coke Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|7.89
|52-Week low
|5.14
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.13
|Sell Qty
|695.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Auroma Coke Ltd.
Auroma Coke Limited (ACL) established in the year 1977, has been promoted by Shri Vimal K. Tulsyan and sons having more than 50 years of experience in coal and coke industry. ACL has been engaged in production of washed coal and quality metallurgical coke. The company has a coal washery of 1.0 million tonne per annum capacity. It has also the facility of one coal slurry washery of 0.30 million ...> More
Auroma Coke Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.76
Auroma Coke Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.68
|3.48
|34.48
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.09
|-22.22
|Total Income
|4.75
|3.57
|33.05
|Total Expenses
|4.23
|3.58
|18.16
|Operating Profit
|0.52
|-0.01
|5300
|Net Profit
|0.06
|-0.13
|146.15
|Equity Capital
|6.32
|6.32
|-
Auroma Coke Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|South. Magnesium
|22.80
|-5.00
|6.84
|Rajdarshan Inds
|16.90
|0.00
|5.26
|Guj.NRE-DVR
|0.97
|-6.73
|5.09
|Auroma Coke
|7.13
|-4.93
|4.51
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.28
|-3.45
|4.17
|MFS Intercorp
|8.85
|-4.94
|3.82
|Monnet Inds.
|10.20
|0.20
|3.75
Auroma Coke Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Auroma Coke Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Auroma Coke Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.13
|
|7.13
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.13
|Month Low/High
|7.13
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.14
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.61
|
|20.00
Quick Links for Auroma Coke:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices