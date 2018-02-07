Ausom Enterprise Ltd.
|BSE: 509009
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: AUSOMENT
|ISIN Code: INE218C01016
|BSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar
|72.50
|
6.65
(10.10%)
|
OPEN
68.15
|
HIGH
76.20
|
LOW
68.15
|NSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar
|72.25
|
3.40
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
68.60
|
HIGH
76.00
|
LOW
68.00
|OPEN
|68.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|65.85
|VOLUME
|21557
|52-Week high
|103.80
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|8.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|99
|Buy Price
|72.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|72.85
|Sell Qty
|350.00
|OPEN
|68.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|68.85
|VOLUME
|107831
|52-Week high
|104.45
|52-Week low
|20.50
|P/E
|8.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|99
|Buy Price
|71.60
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|72.25
|Sell Qty
|12.00
|OPEN
|68.15
|CLOSE
|65.85
|VOLUME
|21557
|52-Week high
|103.80
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|8.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|99
|Buy Price
|72.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|72.85
|Sell Qty
|350.00
|OPEN
|68.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|68.85
|VOLUME
|107831
|52-Week high
|104.45
|52-Week low
|20.50
|P/E
|8.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|98.74
|Buy Price
|71.60
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|72.25
|Sell Qty
|12.00
About Ausom Enterprise Ltd.
Core Emballage previously known as Core Biotech, Belonging to the Ahmedabad-based Core group, Core Biotech was initially started as a leasing company. In 1994, it diversified into a range of products involving an investment of around Rs 400 cr in the next three years. To begin with, it set up a chemcial complex in Gujarat to manufacture chemicals and bulk drugs. It came out with a rights issue to ...> More
Ausom Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|99
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.42
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.74
Ausom Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|88.42
|7.41
|1093.25
|Other Income
|1.48
|1.44
|2.78
|Total Income
|89.9
|8.86
|914.67
|Total Expenses
|87.14
|7.92
|1000.25
|Operating Profit
|2.76
|0.94
|193.62
|Net Profit
|1.65
|-0.13
|1369.23
|Equity Capital
|13.62
|13.62
|-
Ausom Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Srestha Finvest
|13.40
|1.52
|100.50
|Master Trust
|91.80
|0.00
|99.88
|Sulabh Engineers
|9.84
|0.00
|98.89
|Ausom Enter.
|72.50
|10.10
|98.74
|Williamson Magor
|90.00
|-3.23
|98.64
|Arnold Holdings
|6.26
|-3.54
|94.15
|Ganges Securitie
|94.05
|-5.00
|94.05
Ausom Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ausom Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.90%
|-3.15%
|0.25%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-23.52%
|-22.73%
|-1.37%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|-8.92%
|-1.10%
|1.82%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|69.79%
|125.08%
|5.20%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|175.14%
|174.71%
|16.88%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|194.12%
|NA
|16.94%
|18.46%
Ausom Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|68.15
|
|76.20
|Week Low/High
|60.00
|
|76.20
|Month Low/High
|60.00
|
|99.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.00
|
|104.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.02
|
|380.00
Quick Links for Ausom Enterprise:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices