Ausom Enterprise Ltd.

BSE: 509009 Sector: Financials
NSE: AUSOMENT ISIN Code: INE218C01016
BSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar 72.50 6.65
(10.10%)
OPEN

68.15

 HIGH

76.20

 LOW

68.15
NSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar 72.25 3.40
(4.94%)
OPEN

68.60

 HIGH

76.00

 LOW

68.00
About Ausom Enterprise Ltd.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd

Core Emballage previously known as Core Biotech, Belonging to the Ahmedabad-based Core group, Core Biotech was initially started as a leasing company. In 1994, it diversified into a range of products involving an investment of around Rs 400 cr in the next three years. To begin with, it set up a chemcial complex in Gujarat to manufacture chemicals and bulk drugs. It came out with a rights issue to ...> More

Ausom Enterprise Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   99
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ausom Enterprise Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 88.42 7.41 1093.25
Other Income 1.48 1.44 2.78
Total Income 89.9 8.86 914.67
Total Expenses 87.14 7.92 1000.25
Operating Profit 2.76 0.94 193.62
Net Profit 1.65 -0.13 1369.23
Equity Capital 13.62 13.62 -
> More on Ausom Enterprise Ltd Financials Results

Ausom Enterprise Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Srestha Finvest 13.40 1.52 100.50
Master Trust 91.80 0.00 99.88
Sulabh Engineers 9.84 0.00 98.89
Ausom Enter. 72.50 10.10 98.74
Williamson Magor 90.00 -3.23 98.64
Arnold Holdings 6.26 -3.54 94.15
Ganges Securitie 94.05 -5.00 94.05
> More on Ausom Enterprise Ltd Peer Group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.13
> More on Ausom Enterprise Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ausom Enterprise Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.90% -3.15% 0.25% -0.81%
1 Month -23.52% -22.73% -1.37% -0.78%
3 Month -8.92% -1.10% 1.82% 1.05%
6 Month 69.79% 125.08% 5.20% 4.41%
1 Year 175.14% 174.71% 16.88% 16.20%
3 Year 194.12% NA 16.94% 18.46%

Ausom Enterprise Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 68.15
76.20
Week Low/High 60.00
76.20
Month Low/High 60.00
99.00
YEAR Low/High 21.00
104.00
All TIME Low/High 1.02
380.00

