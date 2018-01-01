JUST IN
Austin Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 522005 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE759F01012
BSE 13:51 | 12 Mar 73.70 -3.45
(-4.47%)
OPEN

77.40

 HIGH

81.00

 LOW

73.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Austin Engineering Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Austin Engineering Company Ltd.

Austin Engineering Company Ltd

Incorporated in Junagadh on 27 Jul.'78, Austin Engineering Company went public in 1985. It was promoted by qualified engineers having vast experience in the bearings industry.It manufactures all kinds of bearings -- ball bearings, tapered roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller earings, needle roller bearings, etc. Austin came out with a rights issue in Mar.'92 to meet th...> More

Austin Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 148.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Austin Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.02 18.3 -12.46
Other Income 0.02 0.25 -92
Total Income 16.04 18.55 -13.53
Total Expenses 16.42 19.08 -13.94
Operating Profit -0.38 -0.54 29.63
Net Profit -0.7 -0.97 27.84
Equity Capital 3.48 3.48 -
> More on Austin Engineering Company Ltd Financials Results

Austin Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Remsons Inds. 82.00 -4.98 46.82
Swaraj Automot. 125.90 0.00 30.22
Duncan Engg. 72.00 0.00 26.64
Austin Engg Co 73.70 -4.47 25.65
Sibar Auto Parts 23.15 1.76 22.09
Spectra Inds. 22.60 -2.80 16.00
Hind.Hardy Spice 100.00 -3.85 15.00
> More on Austin Engineering Company Ltd Peer Group

Austin Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.33
> More on Austin Engineering Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Austin Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.29% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -31.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 12.52% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 6.81% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 31.37% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -10.07% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Austin Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 73.65
81.00
Week Low/High 73.65
91.00
Month Low/High 73.65
111.00
YEAR Low/High 51.00
148.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
180.00

