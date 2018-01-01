You are here » Home
Austin Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 522005
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE759F01012
BSE
13:51 | 12 Mar
73.70
-3.45
(-4.47%)
OPEN
77.40
HIGH
81.00
LOW
73.65
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Austin Engineering Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|77.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|77.15
|VOLUME
|46243
|52-Week high
|148.40
|52-Week low
|51.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|73.70
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|77.40
|CLOSE
|77.15
|VOLUME
|46243
|52-Week high
|148.40
|52-Week low
|51.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|73.70
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Austin Engineering Company Ltd.
Austin Engineering Company Ltd
Incorporated in Junagadh on 27 Jul.'78, Austin Engineering Company went public in 1985. It was promoted by qualified engineers having vast experience in the bearings industry.It manufactures all kinds of bearings -- ball bearings, tapered roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller earings, needle roller bearings, etc.
Austin came out with a rights issue in Mar.'92 to meet th...> More
Austin Engineering Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Austin Engineering Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Austin Engineering Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.02
|18.3
|-12.46
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.25
|-92
|Total Income
|16.04
|18.55
|-13.53
|Total Expenses
|16.42
|19.08
|-13.94
|Operating Profit
|-0.38
|-0.54
|29.63
|Net Profit
|-0.7
|-0.97
|27.84
|Equity Capital
|3.48
|3.48
| -
Austin Engineering Company Ltd - Peer Group
Austin Engineering Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Austin Engineering Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.29%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-31.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|12.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|6.81%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|31.37%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-10.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Austin Engineering Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|73.65
|
|81.00
|Week Low/High
|73.65
|
|91.00
|Month Low/High
|73.65
|
|111.00
|YEAR Low/High
|51.00
|
|148.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|180.00
Quick Links for Austin Engineering Company: