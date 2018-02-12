You are here » Home
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.
|BSE: 505036
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: AUTOCORP
|ISIN Code: INE451C01013
|
BSE
LIVE
12:59 | 12 Mar
|
1180.00
|
15.15
(1.30%)
|
OPEN
1161.00
|
HIGH
1200.00
|
LOW
1161.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1161.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1164.85
|VOLUME
|350
|52-Week high
|1670.00
|52-Week low
|600.00
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|758
|Buy Price
|1180.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1193.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1161.00
|CLOSE
|1164.85
|VOLUME
|350
|52-Week high
|1670.00
|52-Week low
|600.00
|P/E
|34.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|758
|Buy Price
|1180.00
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1193.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd
Jointly promoted by the Economic Development Corporation of Goa (EDC) and TELCO, the Automobile Corporation of Goa, is a major supplier of pressed parts and bus bodies to TELCO.
In 1984-85, demand picked up, resulting in higher capacity utilisation and the company turned around, netting a profit of slightly over Rs 1 cr. Continuing the process, it added new components for various models of Tat...> More
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.42%
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-7.72%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-0.20%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|72.24%
|NA
|4.98%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|85.77%
|NA
|16.63%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|140.82%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.35%
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1161.00
|
|1200.00
|Week Low/High
|1125.00
|
|1213.00
|Month Low/High
|1125.00
|
|1283.00
|YEAR Low/High
|600.00
|
|1670.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.18
|
|1670.00
Quick Links for Automobile Corporation Of Goa: