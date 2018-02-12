JUST IN
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.

BSE: 505036 Sector: Auto
NSE: AUTOCORP ISIN Code: INE451C01013
BSE LIVE 12:59 | 12 Mar 1180.00 15.15
(1.30%)
OPEN

1161.00

 HIGH

1200.00

 LOW

1161.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd.

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd

Jointly promoted by the Economic Development Corporation of Goa (EDC) and TELCO, the Automobile Corporation of Goa, is a major supplier of pressed parts and bus bodies to TELCO. In 1984-85, demand picked up, resulting in higher capacity utilisation and the company turned around, netting a profit of slightly over Rs 1 cr. Continuing the process, it added new components for various models of Tat...> More

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   758
EPS - TTM () [*S] 33.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.97
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 311.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 116.58 111.19 4.85
Other Income 2.03 2.08 -2.4
Total Income 118.6 113.28 4.7
Total Expenses 109.52 104.28 5.02
Operating Profit 9.08 8.99 1
Net Profit 4.99 4.86 2.67
Equity Capital 6.42 6.42 -
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Harita Seating 1011.00 -1.71 785.55
The Hi-Tech Gear 416.00 1.45 780.83
Alicon Cast. 579.20 -3.01 773.81
Auto.Corp.of Goa 1180.00 1.30 757.56
Munjal Auto Inds 73.25 0.14 732.50
PPAP Automotive 518.90 -0.39 726.46
Setco Automotive 54.30 -0.37 725.45
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.25
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.42% NA 0.04% -0.91%
1 Month -7.72% NA -1.58% -0.87%
3 Month -0.20% NA 1.60% 0.95%
6 Month 72.24% NA 4.98% 4.32%
1 Year 85.77% NA 16.63% 16.09%
3 Year 140.82% NA 16.69% 18.35%

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1161.00
1200.00
Week Low/High 1125.00
1213.00
Month Low/High 1125.00
1283.00
YEAR Low/High 600.00
1670.00
All TIME Low/High 2.18
1670.00

