Autolite (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500029 Sector: Auto
NSE: AUTOLITIND ISIN Code: INE448A01013
BSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar 65.95 -2.05
(-3.01%)
OPEN

67.45

 HIGH

68.10

 LOW

65.95
NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar 66.70 -0.65
(-0.97%)
OPEN

69.00

 HIGH

69.20

 LOW

65.40
OPEN 67.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 68.00
VOLUME 3225
52-Week high 110.60
52-Week low 48.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 74
Buy Price 66.25
Buy Qty 63.00
Sell Price 67.00
Sell Qty 383.00
About Autolite (India) Ltd.

Autolite (India) was established in 1971 as a proprietary concern, and was later converted into a public limited company in Mar.'82. It manufactures various types of automotive headlamps and halogen bulbs under the brand name, Autopal. Its clientele includes Maruti, all the Indo-Japanese LCV manufacturers, Premier Auto, Hindustan Motors, Escorts, Yamaha, BEML, etc. It also supplies to the domestic...> More

Autolite (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   74
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.19
Autolite (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.92 28.91 24.25
Other Income 0.48 0.31 54.84
Total Income 36.4 29.22 24.57
Total Expenses 32.32 26.87 20.28
Operating Profit 4.08 2.34 74.36
Net Profit 2.02 0.26 676.92
Equity Capital 11.19 10.59 -
Autolite (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rasandik Engg. 228.00 -1.98 107.84
REIL Electricals 230.00 86.94
Sar Auto Prod. 177.70 10.00 84.59
Autolite (I) 65.95 -3.01 73.73
Frontier Springs 180.05 5.17 70.94
RACL Geartech 65.35 1.48 64.89
Guj. Automotive 278.00 1.98 48.65
Autolite (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.97
Banks/FIs 0.58
FIIs 0.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.15
Indian Public 38.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.52
Autolite (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.32% -7.55% -0.12% -1.07%
1 Month -19.08% -10.35% -1.73% -1.04%
3 Month -6.59% -5.72% 1.44% 0.78%
6 Month -20.69% -6.12% 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year 16.31% 12.01% 16.45% 15.90%
3 Year 109.70% 110.08% 16.51% 18.15%

Autolite (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 65.95
68.10
Week Low/High 65.95
74.00
Month Low/High 65.95
87.00
YEAR Low/High 48.45
111.00
All TIME Low/High 3.45
480.00

