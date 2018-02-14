Autolite (India) Ltd

Autolite (India) was established in 1971 as a proprietary concern, and was later converted into a public limited company in Mar.'82. It manufactures various types of automotive headlamps and halogen bulbs under the brand name, Autopal. Its clientele includes Maruti, all the Indo-Japanese LCV manufacturers, Premier Auto, Hindustan Motors, Escorts, Yamaha, BEML, etc. It also supplies to the domestic...> More