Autolite (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500029
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: AUTOLITIND
|ISIN Code: INE448A01013
|BSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar
|65.95
|
-2.05
(-3.01%)
|
OPEN
67.45
|
HIGH
68.10
|
LOW
65.95
|NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar
|66.70
|
-0.65
(-0.97%)
|
OPEN
69.00
|
HIGH
69.20
|
LOW
65.40
About Autolite (India) Ltd.
Autolite (India) was established in 1971 as a proprietary concern, and was later converted into a public limited company in Mar.'82. It manufactures various types of automotive headlamps and halogen bulbs under the brand name, Autopal. Its clientele includes Maruti, all the Indo-Japanese LCV manufacturers, Premier Auto, Hindustan Motors, Escorts, Yamaha, BEML, etc. It also supplies to the domestic...> More
Autolite (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|74
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|30.18
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.19
Autolite (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.92
|28.91
|24.25
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.31
|54.84
|Total Income
|36.4
|29.22
|24.57
|Total Expenses
|32.32
|26.87
|20.28
|Operating Profit
|4.08
|2.34
|74.36
|Net Profit
|2.02
|0.26
|676.92
|Equity Capital
|11.19
|10.59
|-
Autolite (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rasandik Engg.
|228.00
|-1.98
|107.84
|REIL Electricals
|230.00
|86.94
|Sar Auto Prod.
|177.70
|10.00
|84.59
|Autolite (I)
|65.95
|-3.01
|73.73
|Frontier Springs
|180.05
|5.17
|70.94
|RACL Geartech
|65.35
|1.48
|64.89
|Guj. Automotive
|278.00
|1.98
|48.65
Autolite (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Autolite (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.32%
|-7.55%
|-0.12%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-19.08%
|-10.35%
|-1.73%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-6.59%
|-5.72%
|1.44%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-20.69%
|-6.12%
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|16.31%
|12.01%
|16.45%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|109.70%
|110.08%
|16.51%
|18.15%
Autolite (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|65.95
|
|68.10
|Week Low/High
|65.95
|
|74.00
|Month Low/High
|65.95
|
|87.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.45
|
|111.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.45
|
|480.00
