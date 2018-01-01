JUST IN
Automotive Axles Ltd.

BSE: 505010 Sector: Auto
NSE: AUTOAXLES ISIN Code: INE449A01011
BSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar 1473.70 19.85
(1.37%)
OPEN

1471.70

 HIGH

1473.70

 LOW

1461.00
NSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar 1480.00 19.80
(1.36%)
OPEN

1482.05

 HIGH

1482.05

 LOW

1463.00
About Automotive Axles Ltd.

Automotive Axles Ltd

Promoted as a joint venture by the Kalyani group and Rockwell International Corporation, US, (35.52% stake) in 1981, Automotive Axles manufactures all types of complete axles and axle assemblies including components and corresponding brake sets. It also manufactures automotive gears and air- and hydraulic-activated brake assemblies. The company's Rs 30.3-cr project at Hootagali near Mysore, commen...> More

Automotive Axles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,227
EPS - TTM () [*S] 48.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 261.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Automotive Axles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 407.93 285.32 42.97
Other Income 1.45 0.84 72.62
Total Income 409.38 286.16 43.06
Total Expenses 363.84 259.77 40.06
Operating Profit 45.54 26.38 72.63
Net Profit 22.3 10.76 107.25
Equity Capital 15.11 15.11 -
Automotive Axles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jamna Auto Inds. 75.80 0.13 3020.63
Wheels India 2250.05 1.93 2706.81
Federal-Mogul Go 464.05 -2.24 2581.51
Automotive Axles 1473.70 1.37 2226.76
Sona Koyo Steer. 104.45 -2.25 2075.42
Lumax Inds. 2216.00 0.95 2071.96
Gabriel India 140.50 0.39 2017.58
Automotive Axles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.04
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 1.51
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 11.84
Indian Public 9.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.59
Automotive Axles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.99% -0.97% 0.06% -0.87%
1 Month -17.62% -14.58% -1.55% -0.83%
3 Month 4.94% 4.23% 1.63% 0.99%
6 Month 88.72% 94.87% 5.01% 4.36%
1 Year 135.13% 137.75% 16.66% 16.14%
3 Year 107.05% 108.54% 16.72% 18.40%

Automotive Axles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1461.00
1473.70
Week Low/High 1366.00
1536.00
Month Low/High 1366.00
1800.00
YEAR Low/High 618.00
1826.00
All TIME Low/High 14.00
1826.00

