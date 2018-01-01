Automotive Axles Ltd.
|BSE: 505010
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: AUTOAXLES
|ISIN Code: INE449A01011
About Automotive Axles Ltd.
Promoted as a joint venture by the Kalyani group and Rockwell International Corporation, US, (35.52% stake) in 1981, Automotive Axles manufactures all types of complete axles and axle assemblies including components and corresponding brake sets. It also manufactures automotive gears and air- and hydraulic-activated brake assemblies. The company's Rs 30.3-cr project at Hootagali near Mysore, commen...
Automotive Axles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,227
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|48.26
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.54
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|80.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|261.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.64
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Qtr. Ended 31St December 2017
-
Automotive Axles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|407.93
|285.32
|42.97
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.84
|72.62
|Total Income
|409.38
|286.16
|43.06
|Total Expenses
|363.84
|259.77
|40.06
|Operating Profit
|45.54
|26.38
|72.63
|Net Profit
|22.3
|10.76
|107.25
|Equity Capital
|15.11
|15.11
|-
Automotive Axles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jamna Auto Inds.
|75.80
|0.13
|3020.63
|Wheels India
|2250.05
|1.93
|2706.81
|Federal-Mogul Go
|464.05
|-2.24
|2581.51
|Automotive Axles
|1473.70
|1.37
|2226.76
|Sona Koyo Steer.
|104.45
|-2.25
|2075.42
|Lumax Inds.
|2216.00
|0.95
|2071.96
|Gabriel India
|140.50
|0.39
|2017.58
Automotive Axles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Automotive Axles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|-0.97%
|0.06%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-17.62%
|-14.58%
|-1.55%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|4.94%
|4.23%
|1.63%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|88.72%
|94.87%
|5.01%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|135.13%
|137.75%
|16.66%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|107.05%
|108.54%
|16.72%
|18.40%
Automotive Axles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1461.00
|
|1473.70
|Week Low/High
|1366.00
|
|1536.00
|Month Low/High
|1366.00
|
|1800.00
|YEAR Low/High
|618.00
|
|1826.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.00
|
|1826.00
