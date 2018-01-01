You are here » Home
» Company
» Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd.
|BSE: 520119
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: ASAL
|ISIN Code: INE900C01027
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
78.75
|
-0.05
(-0.06%)
|
OPEN
80.00
|
HIGH
82.50
|
LOW
77.55
|
NSE
LIVE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
77.90
|
-1.05
(-1.33%)
|
OPEN
82.40
|
HIGH
82.80
|
LOW
77.10
|OPEN
|80.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.80
|VOLUME
|7445
|52-Week high
|119.50
|52-Week low
|63.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|125
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|82.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.95
|VOLUME
|24369
|52-Week high
|119.75
|52-Week low
|62.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|125
|Buy Price
|77.90
|Buy Qty
|85.00
|Sell Price
|78.75
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|80.00
|CLOSE
|78.80
|VOLUME
|7445
|52-Week high
|119.50
|52-Week low
|63.90
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|125
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|82.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.95
|VOLUME
|24369
|52-Week high
|119.75
|52-Week low
|62.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|124.90
|Buy Price
|77.90
|Buy Qty
|85.00
|Sell Price
|78.75
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd.
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd is a TACO group company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing sheet metal stampings, welded assemblies and modules for the automotive industry. They are having four manufacturing facilities located at Bhosari (Maharashtra), Chakan (Maharashtra), Halol (Gujarat) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand).
The company's product mix can be broadly classi...> More
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - Financial Results
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - Peer Group
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.23%
|-4.53%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.91%
|-6.65%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.43%
|-4.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.09%
|7.97%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.45%
|17.41%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|73.46%
|59.63%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|77.55
|
|82.50
|Week Low/High
|71.00
|
|85.00
|Month Low/High
|71.00
|
|87.00
|YEAR Low/High
|63.90
|
|120.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.56
|
|128.00
Quick Links for Automotive Stampings & Assemblies: