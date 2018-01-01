JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd.

BSE: 520119 Sector: Auto
NSE: ASAL ISIN Code: INE900C01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 78.75 -0.05
(-0.06%)
OPEN

80.00

 HIGH

82.50

 LOW

77.55
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 77.90 -1.05
(-1.33%)
OPEN

82.40

 HIGH

82.80

 LOW

77.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 80.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 78.80
VOLUME 7445
52-Week high 119.50
52-Week low 63.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 125
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 80.00
CLOSE 78.80
VOLUME 7445
52-Week high 119.50
52-Week low 63.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 125
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd is a TACO group company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing sheet metal stampings, welded assemblies and modules for the automotive industry. They are having four manufacturing facilities located at Bhosari (Maharashtra), Chakan (Maharashtra), Halol (Gujarat) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand). The company's product mix can be broadly classi...> More

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   125
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] -15.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 94.25 63.84 47.63
Other Income 12.91 -
Total Income 94.25 76.75 22.8
Total Expenses 100.36 66.12 51.78
Operating Profit -6.11 10.63 -157.48
Net Profit -11.77 5.92 -298.82
Equity Capital 15.86 15.86 -
> More on Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Financials Results

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Majestic Auto 138.05 -1.18 143.57
SNL Bearings 380.95 3.28 137.52
Menon Pistons 25.15 -1.57 128.26
Automotive Stamp 78.75 -0.06 124.90
Kinetic Engg. 71.50 0.70 119.62
Rasandik Engg. 229.85 -1.18 108.72
REIL Electricals 230.00 86.94
> More on Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Peer Group

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.18
> More on Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.23% -4.53% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.91% -6.65% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.43% -4.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.09% 7.97% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.45% 17.41% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 73.46% 59.63% 17.24% 19.02%

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 77.55
82.50
Week Low/High 71.00
85.00
Month Low/High 71.00
87.00
YEAR Low/High 63.90
120.00
All TIME Low/High 2.56
128.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Automotive Stampings & Assemblies: