Autopal Industries Ltd

Autopal Industries, a part of the Autopal Group was promoted by Autolite India and was originally incorporated as a public limited company in Oct. 1995 to manufacture automobile lamps and bulbs. It came out with a public issue in 1992 and set up two units at Sanganer in Rajasthan and Gurgaon in Haryana. The company's products consists compact fluorescent lamps, halogen bulbs for general lightin...> More