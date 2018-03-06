JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Autopal Industries Ltd

Autopal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 517286 Sector: Auto
NSE: AUTOPALIND ISIN Code: INE335Q01018
BSE 09:24 | 18 Jan Autopal Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Autopal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 32.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 32.55
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 27.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 32.55
CLOSE 31.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 32.55
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 27.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Autopal Industries Ltd.

Autopal Industries Ltd

Autopal Industries, a part of the Autopal Group was promoted by Autolite India and was originally incorporated as a public limited company in Oct. 1995 to manufacture automobile lamps and bulbs. It came out with a public issue in 1992 and set up two units at Sanganer in Rajasthan and Gurgaon in Haryana. The company's products consists compact fluorescent lamps, halogen bulbs for general lightin...> More

Autopal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Autopal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.84 14.12 -16.15
Other Income 0.22 0.21 4.76
Total Income 12.05 14.33 -15.91
Total Expenses 10.75 12.99 -17.24
Operating Profit 1.3 1.34 -2.99
Net Profit 0.37 0.47 -21.28
Equity Capital 3.5 3.5 -
> More on Autopal Industries Ltd Financials Results

Autopal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Hardy Spice 100.00 -3.85 15.00
Galaxy Bearings 41.15 0.00 13.09
Clutch Auto 6.32 -4.96 11.86
Autopal Inds. 32.55 5.00 11.39
Jagan Lamps 16.30 -4.96 11.25
Lumax Auto.Sys. 13.10 3.97 9.69
Jainex Aamcol 58.25 -4.98 8.74
> More on Autopal Industries Ltd Peer Group

Autopal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.29
Banks/FIs 0.69
FIIs 0.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.98
Indian Public 37.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.09
> More on Autopal Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Autopal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Autopal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 32.55
32.55
Week Low/High 0.00
32.55
Month Low/High 0.00
32.55
YEAR Low/High 0.00
32.55
All TIME Low/High 1.25
120.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Autopal Industries: