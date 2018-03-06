Autopal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 517286
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: AUTOPALIND
|ISIN Code: INE335Q01018
|BSE 09:24 | 18 Jan
|Autopal Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Autopal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|32.55
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Autopal Industries Ltd.
Autopal Industries, a part of the Autopal Group was promoted by Autolite India and was originally incorporated as a public limited company in Oct. 1995 to manufacture automobile lamps and bulbs. It came out with a public issue in 1992 and set up two units at Sanganer in Rajasthan and Gurgaon in Haryana. The company's products consists compact fluorescent lamps, halogen bulbs for general lightin...> More
Autopal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.19
Autopal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.84
|14.12
|-16.15
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.21
|4.76
|Total Income
|12.05
|14.33
|-15.91
|Total Expenses
|10.75
|12.99
|-17.24
|Operating Profit
|1.3
|1.34
|-2.99
|Net Profit
|0.37
|0.47
|-21.28
|Equity Capital
|3.5
|3.5
|-
Autopal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind.Hardy Spice
|100.00
|-3.85
|15.00
|Galaxy Bearings
|41.15
|0.00
|13.09
|Clutch Auto
|6.32
|-4.96
|11.86
|Autopal Inds.
|32.55
|5.00
|11.39
|Jagan Lamps
|16.30
|-4.96
|11.25
|Lumax Auto.Sys.
|13.10
|3.97
|9.69
|Jainex Aamcol
|58.25
|-4.98
|8.74
Autopal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Autopal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|32.55
|
|32.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|32.55
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|32.55
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|32.55
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|120.00
