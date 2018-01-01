Autoriders Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500030
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: AUTORIDFIN
|ISIN Code: INE450A01019
|BSE LIVE 10:49 | 01 Jan
|Autoriders Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Autoriders Finance Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.51
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.53
|VOLUME
|11289
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.51
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.51
|Buy Qty
|211.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Autoriders Finance Ltd.
The early eighties saw the auto finance industry grow at a faster pace than the auto industry itself. The Autoriders group which had, by that time, acquired prestigious automobile dealerships for two-wheelers, passenger cars, jeeps and LCVs, took over Zincolite Trading & Finance. Incorporated on 21 Feb.'85, with a paid-up equity of Rs 24.90 lac, it was later renamed Autoriders Finance. The company...> More
Autoriders Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-10.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.05
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
-
-
Autoriders Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|13.11
|13.11
|-
Autoriders Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|R R Securities
|2.36
|4.89
|0.71
|Premium Capital
|1.05
|-4.55
|0.69
|RFL Intl.
|1.33
|4.72
|0.68
|Autoriders Fin.
|0.51
|-3.77
|0.67
|Std. Capital Mkt
|1.67
|0.00
|0.67
|Safal Securities
|1.27
|0.79
|0.64
|Charms Inds.
|1.49
|-4.49
|0.61
Autoriders Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Autoriders Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.11%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.72%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.45%
|0.79%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.83%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|-52.78%
|NA
|16.46%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|-31.08%
|NA
|16.52%
|18.15%
Autoriders Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.51
|
|0.51
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.51
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.51
|YEAR Low/High
|0.51
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|260.00
