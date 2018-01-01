JUST IN
Autoriders Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500030 Sector: Financials
NSE: AUTORIDFIN ISIN Code: INE450A01019
BSE LIVE 10:49 | 01 Jan Autoriders Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Autoriders Finance Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.51
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.53
VOLUME 11289
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.51
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.51
Buy Qty 211.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Autoriders Finance Ltd.

Autoriders Finance Ltd

The early eighties saw the auto finance industry grow at a faster pace than the auto industry itself. The Autoriders group which had, by that time, acquired prestigious automobile dealerships for two-wheelers, passenger cars, jeeps and LCVs, took over Zincolite Trading & Finance. Incorporated on 21 Feb.'85, with a paid-up equity of Rs 24.90 lac, it was later renamed Autoriders Finance. The company...

Autoriders Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -10.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Autoriders Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 13.11 13.11 -
Autoriders Finance Ltd Financials Results

Autoriders Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
R R Securities 2.36 4.89 0.71
Premium Capital 1.05 -4.55 0.69
RFL Intl. 1.33 4.72 0.68
Autoriders Fin. 0.51 -3.77 0.67
Std. Capital Mkt 1.67 0.00 0.67
Safal Securities 1.27 0.79 0.64
Charms Inds. 1.49 -4.49 0.61
Autoriders Finance Ltd Peer Group

Autoriders Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.53
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.12
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.05
Autoriders Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Autoriders Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.11% -1.07%
1 Month NA NA -1.72% -1.04%
3 Month NA NA 1.45% 0.79%
6 Month NA NA 4.83% 4.14%
1 Year -52.78% NA 16.46% 15.90%
3 Year -31.08% NA 16.52% 18.15%

Autoriders Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.51
0.51
Week Low/High 0.00
0.51
Month Low/High 0.00
0.51
YEAR Low/High 0.51
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
260.00

