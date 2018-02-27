JUST IN
Available Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531310 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE325G01010
BSE 15:15 | 27 Feb 8.13 0.38
(4.90%)
OPEN

8.13

 HIGH

8.13

 LOW

8.13
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Available Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.75
VOLUME 625
52-Week high 10.00
52-Week low 3.84
P/E 135.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.13
Sell Qty 375.00
About Available Finance Ltd.

Available Finance Ltd

Available Finance Limited provides financial services in India. It offers various types of loans, as well as invests in shares. The company is based in Indore, India. Available Finance, incorporated in 1993, is a non-banking finance company....> More

Available Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 135.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Available Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.25 0.49 -48.98
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 0.27 0.5 -46
Total Expenses 0.05 0.06 -16.67
Operating Profit 0.22 0.45 -51.11
Net Profit 0.02 0.07 -71.43
Equity Capital 10.2 10.2 -
> More on Available Finance Ltd Financials Results

Available Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manraj Hsg.Fin. 17.00 2.41 8.50
TRC Financial 16.80 4.67 8.40
Aadhaar Ventures 0.53 -1.85 8.33
Available Fin. 8.13 4.90 8.29
Tashi India 110.75 4.98 8.20
Abhinav Leasing 1.60 0.00 8.00
Oracle Credit 14.20 -4.70 7.88
> More on Available Finance Ltd Peer Group

Available Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.55
> More on Available Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Available Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.90% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 24.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Available Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.13
8.13
Week Low/High 0.00
8.13
Month Low/High 7.75
8.00
YEAR Low/High 3.84
10.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
28.00

