About Available Finance Ltd.
Available Finance Limited provides financial services in India. It offers various types of loans, as well as invests in shares. The company is based in Indore, India. Available Finance, incorporated in 1993, is a non-banking finance company....> More
Available Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|135.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
Available Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.25
|0.49
|-48.98
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|0.27
|0.5
|-46
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.06
|-16.67
|Operating Profit
|0.22
|0.45
|-51.11
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.07
|-71.43
|Equity Capital
|10.2
|10.2
|-
Available Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manraj Hsg.Fin.
|17.00
|2.41
|8.50
|TRC Financial
|16.80
|4.67
|8.40
|Aadhaar Ventures
|0.53
|-1.85
|8.33
|Available Fin.
|8.13
|4.90
|8.29
|Tashi India
|110.75
|4.98
|8.20
|Abhinav Leasing
|1.60
|0.00
|8.00
|Oracle Credit
|14.20
|-4.70
|7.88
Available Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Available Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.90%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|24.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Available Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.13
|
|8.13
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.13
|Month Low/High
|7.75
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.84
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|28.00
