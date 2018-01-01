You are here » Home
Avance Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 512149
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE758A01056
BSE
LIVE
15:16 | 12 Mar
1.15
0.01
(0.88%)
OPEN
1.16
HIGH
1.16
LOW
1.12
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Avance Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.16
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.14
|VOLUME
|1040109
|52-Week high
|3.10
|52-Week low
|1.10
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|1.15
|Buy Qty
|66680.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Avance Technologies Ltd.
Avance Technologies Ltd
Avance Technologies Limited provides mobile value added services in India. Its mobile value added services include short code services, mTex.Web based SMS Broadcast Tool, SMS API, mobile marketing solutions, campaign studio, email Web integration, and ad insertion programme. The company was formerly known as VMC Software Limited and changed its name to Avance Technologies Limited in March 2003. Av...> More
Avance Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Avance Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.92
|22.18
|-73.31
|Other Income
|Total Income
|5.92
|22.18
|-73.31
|Total Expenses
|5.87
|22.1
|-73.44
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Equity Capital
|198.19
|198.19
| -
Avance Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Avance Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Avance Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.47%
|1 Month
|-5.74%
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.44%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.12%
|1.40%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.78%
|1 Year
|-62.90%
|NA
|17.23%
|16.61%
|3 Year
|-50.00%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.87%
Avance Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.12
|1.16
|Week Low/High
|1.10
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.10
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.10
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|124.00
Quick Links for Avance Technologies: