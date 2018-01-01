JUST IN
Avance Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 512149 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE758A01056
BSE LIVE 15:16 | 12 Mar 1.15 0.01
(0.88%)
OPEN

1.16

 HIGH

1.16

 LOW

1.12
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Avance Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.14
VOLUME 1040109
52-Week high 3.10
52-Week low 1.10
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 1.15
Buy Qty 66680.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Avance Technologies Ltd.

Avance Technologies Ltd

Avance Technologies Limited provides mobile value added services in India. Its mobile value added services include short code services, mTex.Web based SMS Broadcast Tool, SMS API, mobile marketing solutions, campaign studio, email Web integration, and ad insertion programme. The company was formerly known as VMC Software Limited and changed its name to Avance Technologies Limited in March 2003. Av...> More

Avance Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Avance Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.92 22.18 -73.31
Other Income -
Total Income 5.92 22.18 -73.31
Total Expenses 5.87 22.1 -73.44
Operating Profit 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Net Profit 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Equity Capital 198.19 198.19 -
Avance Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ram Info 39.15 -6.34 24.59
Cybermate Info. 3.04 7.42 24.49
Helios Matheson 8.97 -4.98 23.69
Avance Tech. 1.15 0.88 22.79
Zylog Systems 3.73 0.27 22.01
Informed Techn. 52.30 -0.10 21.81
Lee & Nee Soft. 3.55 -1.66 19.80
Avance Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 67.95
Avance Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.86% NA 0.55% -0.47%
1 Month -5.74% NA -1.07% -0.44%
3 Month NA NA 2.12% 1.40%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.78%
1 Year -62.90% NA 17.23% 16.61%
3 Year -50.00% NA 17.29% 18.87%

Avance Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.12
1.16
Week Low/High 1.10
1.00
Month Low/High 1.10
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.10
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
124.00

