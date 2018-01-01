Avantel Ltd

Incorporated in May '90 as Dialog Communications Pvt Ltd, the company was rechristened as Avantel Communications Pvt Ltd in Aug.'93 and later converted into Public Ltd company in Dec.'94. The ISO 9001 certification was obtained in the year 1997. It was subsequently renamed as Avantel Softech Ltd in Dec.'98. Avantel set out by designing, developing and manufacturing components needed by the wire...> More