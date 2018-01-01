Avantel Ltd.
|BSE: 532406
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE005B01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|546.60
|
22.60
(4.31%)
|
OPEN
520.10
|
HIGH
550.20
|
LOW
520.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Avantel Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|520.10
|CLOSE
|524.00
|VOLUME
|6046
|52-Week high
|635.50
|52-Week low
|131.00
|P/E
|11.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|221
|Buy Price
|550.20
|Buy Qty
|2113.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Avantel Ltd.
Incorporated in May '90 as Dialog Communications Pvt Ltd, the company was rechristened as Avantel Communications Pvt Ltd in Aug.'93 and later converted into Public Ltd company in Dec.'94. The ISO 9001 certification was obtained in the year 1997. It was subsequently renamed as Avantel Softech Ltd in Dec.'98. Avantel set out by designing, developing and manufacturing components needed by the wire...
Avantel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|221
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|45.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.98
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|83.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.53
Avantel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.39
|8.3
|97.47
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.15
|-66.67
|Total Income
|16.43
|8.45
|94.44
|Total Expenses
|11.78
|7.27
|62.04
|Operating Profit
|4.65
|1.18
|294.07
|Net Profit
|3.13
|0.34
|820.59
|Equity Capital
|4.06
|4.06
|-
Avantel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NELCO
|166.95
|7.16
|380.98
|Suyog Telematics
|358.15
|-5.00
|363.52
|AGC Networks
|113.90
|-2.57
|324.27
|Avantel
|546.60
|4.31
|221.37
|GTL
|9.49
|-4.81
|149.28
|ADC India
|223.95
|-0.58
|103.02
|Prec. Electronic
|38.50
|4.05
|53.32
Avantel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Avantel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.02%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.08%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|48.98%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|95.14%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|293.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|358.94%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Avantel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|520.10
|
|550.20
|Week Low/High
|510.80
|
|589.00
|Month Low/High
|510.80
|
|636.00
|YEAR Low/High
|131.00
|
|636.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|636.00
