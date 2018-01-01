JUST IN
Avantel Ltd.

BSE: 532406 Sector: Telecom
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE005B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 546.60 22.60
(4.31%)
OPEN

520.10

 HIGH

550.20

 LOW

520.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Avantel Ltd Not listed in NSE
Avantel Ltd

Avantel Ltd

Incorporated in May '90 as Dialog Communications Pvt Ltd, the company was rechristened as Avantel Communications Pvt Ltd in Aug.'93 and later converted into Public Ltd company in Dec.'94. The ISO 9001 certification was obtained in the year 1997. It was subsequently renamed as Avantel Softech Ltd in Dec.'98. Avantel set out by designing, developing and manufacturing components needed by the wire...

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   221
EPS - TTM () [*S] 45.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.98
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 83.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Avantel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.39 8.3 97.47
Other Income 0.05 0.15 -66.67
Total Income 16.43 8.45 94.44
Total Expenses 11.78 7.27 62.04
Operating Profit 4.65 1.18 294.07
Net Profit 3.13 0.34 820.59
Equity Capital 4.06 4.06 -
Avantel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NELCO 166.95 7.16 380.98
Suyog Telematics 358.15 -5.00 363.52
AGC Networks 113.90 -2.57 324.27
Avantel 546.60 4.31 221.37
GTL 9.49 -4.81 149.28
ADC India 223.95 -0.58 103.02
Prec. Electronic 38.50 4.05 53.32
Avantel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.16
Avantel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.02% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.08% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 48.98% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 95.14% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 293.24% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 358.94% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Avantel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 520.10
550.20
Week Low/High 510.80
589.00
Month Low/High 510.80
636.00
YEAR Low/High 131.00
636.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
636.00

