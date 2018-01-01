JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Avanti Feeds Ltd

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

BSE: 512573 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: AVANTIFEED ISIN Code: INE871C01020
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 2280.25 -77.45
(-3.28%)
OPEN

2399.00

 HIGH

2400.00

 LOW

2253.90
NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar 2282.15 -79.90
(-3.38%)
OPEN

2380.00

 HIGH

2380.10

 LOW

2250.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2399.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2357.70
VOLUME 4427995
52-Week high 3000.00
52-Week low 663.00
P/E 24.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10,352
Buy Price 2280.25
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 2284.00
Sell Qty 65.00
OPEN 2399.00
CLOSE 2357.70
VOLUME 4427995
52-Week high 3000.00
52-Week low 663.00
P/E 24.64
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10,352
Buy Price 2280.25
Buy Qty 30.00
Sell Price 2284.00
Sell Qty 65.00

About Avanti Feeds Ltd.

Avanti Feeds Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'93 as a private limited company, Avanti Feeds Ltd (AFL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'93 and the name of the company was changed to AFL. The company was promoted by A V Rao and others. AFL went public in May '94 to part-finance the project of setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture 10,000 tpa of shrimp feed at Kovvur (West Godavari Dist), Andhra Pradesh....> More

Avanti Feeds Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10,352
EPS - TTM () [*S] 92.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.64
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   450.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 169.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 13.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Avanti Feeds Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 706.43 535.22 31.99
Other Income 16.17 4.75 240.42
Total Income 722.61 539.97 33.82
Total Expenses 552.84 466.36 18.54
Operating Profit 169.76 73.61 130.62
Net Profit 105.51 47.22 123.44
Equity Capital 9.08 9.08 -
> More on Avanti Feeds Ltd Financials Results

Avanti Feeds Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Godrej Agrovet 645.25 -1.56 12390.74
Gujarat Gas 845.10 -1.16 11635.34
Guj.St.Petronet 195.50 -1.96 11022.88
Avanti Feeds 2280.25 -3.28 10352.33
SPARC 410.00 1.47 10286.90
Thomas Cook (I) 263.00 1.25 9736.26
Security & Intel 1092.00 -0.32 7991.26
> More on Avanti Feeds Ltd Peer Group

Avanti Feeds Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.79
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 3.68
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.99
Indian Public 18.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.64
> More on Avanti Feeds Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Avanti Feeds Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
23/11 Equirus Securities Overweight 2727 PDF IconDetails
01/08 Equirus Securities Overweight 1636 PDF IconDetails
30/05 Equirus Securities Buy 897 PDF IconDetails
14/05 Equirus Securities Overweight 897 PDF IconDetails
19/07 Dynamic Levels Buy 515 PDF IconDetails
> More on Avanti Feeds Ltd Research Reports

Avanti Feeds Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.30% -6.14% 0.54% -0.29%
1 Month -9.02% -6.62% -1.09% -0.26%
3 Month -11.01% -13.70% 2.11% 1.58%
6 Month 20.80% 20.53% 5.50% 4.97%
1 Year 223.35% 221.66% 17.21% 16.82%
3 Year 627.70% NA 17.27% 19.09%

Avanti Feeds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2253.90
2400.00
Week Low/High 2253.90
2493.00
Month Low/High 2233.00
2599.00
YEAR Low/High 663.00
3000.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
3000.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Avanti Feeds: