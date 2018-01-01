Avanti Feeds Ltd.
|BSE: 512573
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: AVANTIFEED
|ISIN Code: INE871C01020
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|2280.25
|
-77.45
(-3.28%)
|
OPEN
2399.00
|
HIGH
2400.00
|
LOW
2253.90
|NSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar
|2282.15
|
-79.90
(-3.38%)
|
OPEN
2380.00
|
HIGH
2380.10
|
LOW
2250.00
About Avanti Feeds Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'93 as a private limited company, Avanti Feeds Ltd (AFL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'93 and the name of the company was changed to AFL. The company was promoted by A V Rao and others. AFL went public in May '94 to part-finance the project of setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture 10,000 tpa of shrimp feed at Kovvur (West Godavari Dist), Andhra Pradesh....> More
Avanti Feeds Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10,352
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|92.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.64
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|450.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|169.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|13.45
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|706.43
|535.22
|31.99
|Other Income
|16.17
|4.75
|240.42
|Total Income
|722.61
|539.97
|33.82
|Total Expenses
|552.84
|466.36
|18.54
|Operating Profit
|169.76
|73.61
|130.62
|Net Profit
|105.51
|47.22
|123.44
|Equity Capital
|9.08
|9.08
|-
Avanti Feeds Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Godrej Agrovet
|645.25
|-1.56
|12390.74
|Gujarat Gas
|845.10
|-1.16
|11635.34
|Guj.St.Petronet
|195.50
|-1.96
|11022.88
|Avanti Feeds
|2280.25
|-3.28
|10352.33
|SPARC
|410.00
|1.47
|10286.90
|Thomas Cook (I)
|263.00
|1.25
|9736.26
|Security & Intel
|1092.00
|-0.32
|7991.26
Avanti Feeds Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.30%
|-6.14%
|0.54%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-9.02%
|-6.62%
|-1.09%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|-11.01%
|-13.70%
|2.11%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|20.80%
|20.53%
|5.50%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|223.35%
|221.66%
|17.21%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|627.70%
|NA
|17.27%
|19.09%
Avanti Feeds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2253.90
|
|2400.00
|Week Low/High
|2253.90
|
|2493.00
|Month Low/High
|2233.00
|
|2599.00
|YEAR Low/High
|663.00
|
|3000.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|3000.00
