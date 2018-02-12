JUST IN
AVI Products India Ltd.

BSE: 523896 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE316O01021
BSE 10:18 | 23 Feb 29.55 1.40
(4.97%)
OPEN

29.55

 HIGH

29.55

 LOW

29.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan AVI Products India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About AVI Products India Ltd.

AVI Products India Ltd

AVI Products India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

AVI Products India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.78 0.39 100
Other Income -
Total Income 0.78 0.4 95
Total Expenses 0.72 0.33 118.18
Operating Profit 0.07 0.07 -
Net Profit 0.07 0.04 75
Equity Capital 1.04 1.04 -
AVI Products India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jyotirgamya Ent. 13.77 4.95 3.17
India Infras. 11.21 -4.84 3.14
Navketan Merchan 0.87 4.82 3.14
AVI Products 29.55 4.97 3.07
Arnav Corp. 0.34 3.03 3.04
South Asian Ent. 7.50 1.35 3.00
Magna Inds. 2.30 1.32 2.87
AVI Products India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.96
AVI Products India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 51.93% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

AVI Products India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.55
29.55
Week Low/High 0.00
29.55
Month Low/High 29.55
30.00
YEAR Low/High 17.45
30.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
39.00

