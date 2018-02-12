AVI Products India Ltd.
|BSE: 523896
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE316O01021
|BSE 10:18 | 23 Feb
|29.55
|
1.40
(4.97%)
|
OPEN
29.55
|
HIGH
29.55
|
LOW
29.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|AVI Products India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|28.15
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|29.55
|52-Week low
|17.45
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About AVI Products India Ltd.
AVI Products India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.40
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results And Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints Foe The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Financial And Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
-
AVI Products India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.78
|0.39
|100
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.78
|0.4
|95
|Total Expenses
|0.72
|0.33
|118.18
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.07
|-
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.04
|75
|Equity Capital
|1.04
|1.04
|-
AVI Products India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jyotirgamya Ent.
|13.77
|4.95
|3.17
|India Infras.
|11.21
|-4.84
|3.14
|Navketan Merchan
|0.87
|4.82
|3.14
|AVI Products
|29.55
|4.97
|3.07
|Arnav Corp.
|0.34
|3.03
|3.04
|South Asian Ent.
|7.50
|1.35
|3.00
|Magna Inds.
|2.30
|1.32
|2.87
AVI Products India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
AVI Products India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|51.93%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
AVI Products India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.55
|
|29.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|29.55
|Month Low/High
|29.55
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.45
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|39.00
