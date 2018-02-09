JUST IN
Aviva Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512109 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE461H01011
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Feb 13.19 -0.26
(-1.93%)
OPEN

13.19

 HIGH

13.19

 LOW

13.19
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Aviva Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Aviva Industries Ltd.

Aviva Industries Ltd

Aviva Industries Ltd is an India-based Company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading in electrical goods and services. It manufactures denim and spins cotton yarns. Aviva Industries Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Mumbai, India.The company was formerly known as Ankush Synthetics Limited and changed its name to Aviva Industries Limited in November 2005....> More

Aviva Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.94
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
Aviva Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.16 -
Total Expenses 0.15 0.02 650
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 1.5 1.5 -
Aviva Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ind-Agiv Commer. 24.45 -4.86 2.44
Rubra Medicament 3.87 -4.68 2.12
Noesis Industrie 0.78 -1.27 2.05
Aviva Industries 13.19 -1.93 1.98
Moonbeam Inds. 6.25 4.87 1.96
Brakes Auto 0.93 4.49 1.95
Sanblue Corp. 3.88 -4.67 1.94
Aviva Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.09
Aviva Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.59% -0.53%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.04% -0.49%
3 Month -14.63% NA 2.16% 1.34%
6 Month NA NA 5.56% 4.71%
1 Year NA NA 17.27% 16.54%
3 Year -12.94% NA 17.33% 18.80%

Aviva Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.19
13.19
Week Low/High 0.00
13.19
Month Low/High 13.19
13.00
YEAR Low/High 13.19
19.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
130.00

Quick Links for Aviva Industries: