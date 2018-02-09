Aviva Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512109
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE461H01011
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Feb
|13.19
|
-0.26
(-1.93%)
|
OPEN
13.19
|
HIGH
13.19
|
LOW
13.19
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Aviva Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.45
|VOLUME
|501
|52-Week high
|19.10
|52-Week low
|13.19
|P/E
|20.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.19
|Sell Qty
|238.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Aviva Industries Ltd.
Aviva Industries Ltd is an India-based Company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading in electrical goods and services. It manufactures denim and spins cotton yarns. Aviva Industries Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Mumbai, India.The company was formerly known as Ankush Synthetics Limited and changed its name to Aviva Industries Limited in November 2005....> More
Aviva Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.94
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.45
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017.
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter/Half Year Ended On September 30 201
-
Aviva Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.16
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.15
|0.02
|650
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|1.5
|1.5
|-
Aviva Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ind-Agiv Commer.
|24.45
|-4.86
|2.44
|Rubra Medicament
|3.87
|-4.68
|2.12
|Noesis Industrie
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.05
|Aviva Industries
|13.19
|-1.93
|1.98
|Moonbeam Inds.
|6.25
|4.87
|1.96
|Brakes Auto
|0.93
|4.49
|1.95
|Sanblue Corp.
|3.88
|-4.67
|1.94
Aviva Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Aviva Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.53%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.49%
|3 Month
|-14.63%
|NA
|2.16%
|1.34%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.56%
|4.71%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|16.54%
|3 Year
|-12.94%
|NA
|17.33%
|18.80%
Aviva Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.19
|
|13.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.19
|Month Low/High
|13.19
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.19
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|130.00
