Avon Lifesciences Ltd

Avon Organics, promoted by P R Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal and G S Sidhu was incorporated in August 1993 to manufacture diketene and its derivatives Monomethyl Acetoncetamide(MMA) and Methyl Acetoacetate(MAA). The company's 1200 tpa Diketene manufacturing faciltiy located at Sadashivpet in Andhrapradesh and the products of it were used in pigments, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The company has a ...> More