JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Avon Lifesciences Ltd

Avon Lifesciences Ltd.

BSE: 531541 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE881A01015
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 9.81 0.46
(4.92%)
OPEN

9.80

 HIGH

9.81

 LOW

9.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Avon Lifesciences Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.35
VOLUME 210
52-Week high 20.37
52-Week low 4.04
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 9.81
Buy Qty 449.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 9.80
CLOSE 9.35
VOLUME 210
52-Week high 20.37
52-Week low 4.04
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23
Buy Price 9.81
Buy Qty 449.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Avon Lifesciences Ltd.

Avon Lifesciences Ltd

Avon Organics, promoted by P R Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal and G S Sidhu was incorporated in August 1993 to manufacture diketene and its derivatives Monomethyl Acetoncetamide(MMA) and Methyl Acetoacetate(MAA). The company's 1200 tpa Diketene manufacturing faciltiy located at Sadashivpet in Andhrapradesh and the products of it were used in pigments, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The company has a ...> More

Avon Lifesciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -12.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Avon Lifesciences Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Income 0.04 0.03 33.33
Total Expenses 0.62 1.23 -49.59
Operating Profit -0.58 -1.2 51.67
Net Profit -5.81 -6.26 7.19
Equity Capital 23.83 23.83 -
> More on Avon Lifesciences Ltd Financials Results

Avon Lifesciences Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TCM 76.40 -4.98 25.98
Dynamic Inds. 84.90 -1.51 25.72
Refex Industries 16.00 -1.23 24.77
Avon Lifescience 9.81 4.92 23.38
Natl. Oxygen 44.05 -4.24 21.14
Haryana Leather 42.25 4.97 20.74
Laffans Petroch 24.10 -3.98 19.28
> More on Avon Lifesciences Ltd Peer Group

Avon Lifesciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.95
Banks/FIs 0.66
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.25
> More on Avon Lifesciences Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Avon Lifesciences Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.82% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -23.36% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.16% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 103.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 23.55% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -63.67% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Avon Lifesciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.80
9.81
Week Low/High 9.20
12.00
Month Low/High 9.20
15.00
YEAR Low/High 4.04
20.00
All TIME Low/High 4.04
83.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Avon Lifesciences: