Avon Lifesciences Ltd.
|BSE: 531541
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE881A01015
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|9.81
|
0.46
(4.92%)
|
OPEN
9.80
|
HIGH
9.81
|
LOW
9.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Avon Lifesciences Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.35
|VOLUME
|210
|52-Week high
|20.37
|52-Week low
|4.04
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|9.81
|Buy Qty
|449.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Avon Lifesciences Ltd.
Avon Organics, promoted by P R Agarwal, Rajesh Agarwal and G S Sidhu was incorporated in August 1993 to manufacture diketene and its derivatives Monomethyl Acetoncetamide(MMA) and Methyl Acetoacetate(MAA). The company's 1200 tpa Diketene manufacturing faciltiy located at Sadashivpet in Andhrapradesh and the products of it were used in pigments, pharmaceuticals and pesticides. The company has a ...> More
Avon Lifesciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|23
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-12.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.76
Announcement
-
Disclosure of Voting results of AGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
-
Voting Results Of The Annual General Meeting Held On 12 February 2018
-
Results - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31 December 2017
-
-
-
Avon Lifesciences Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.62
|1.23
|-49.59
|Operating Profit
|-0.58
|-1.2
|51.67
|Net Profit
|-5.81
|-6.26
|7.19
|Equity Capital
|23.83
|23.83
|-
Avon Lifesciences Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TCM
|76.40
|-4.98
|25.98
|Dynamic Inds.
|84.90
|-1.51
|25.72
|Refex Industries
|16.00
|-1.23
|24.77
|Avon Lifescience
|9.81
|4.92
|23.38
|Natl. Oxygen
|44.05
|-4.24
|21.14
|Haryana Leather
|42.25
|4.97
|20.74
|Laffans Petroch
|24.10
|-3.98
|19.28
Avon Lifesciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Avon Lifesciences Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.82%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-23.36%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.16%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|103.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|23.55%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-63.67%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Avon Lifesciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.80
|
|9.81
|Week Low/High
|9.20
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|9.20
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.04
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.04
|
|83.00
