Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.

BSE: 511589 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE323B01016
BSE LIVE 15:01 | 12 Mar 30.10 -1.00
(-3.22%)
OPEN

31.10

 HIGH

31.80

 LOW

28.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 31.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.10
VOLUME 25002
52-Week high 51.10
52-Week low 9.69
P/E 3.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 73
Buy Price 30.10
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 30.25
Sell Qty 43.00
About Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd

A category-I merchant banker, Allianz Capital was incorporated in Sept.'91 as Ashtan Capital and Management Services Pvt Ltd. The company was converted into a public limited company in May '92. It acquired its present name in Nov.'92. The company, an integrated financial services company, was promoted by Ashwajit Singh. It provides a host of financial services like leasing, bill discounting, in...> More

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.68 12.15 136.05
Other Income 0.71 0.85 -16.47
Total Income 29.39 13 126.08
Total Expenses 24 12.32 94.81
Operating Profit 5.39 0.68 692.65
Net Profit 3.59 -1.01 455.45
Equity Capital 24.92 24.92 -
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Motor & Gen Fin 40.00 1.39 77.44
BFL Asset 73.80 0.00 75.28
Tirupati Fincorp 150.00 -3.16 74.10
Avonmore Capital 30.10 -3.22 73.05
Blue Circle Ser. 35.85 -1.92 72.95
Mangal Credit 3.72 3.33 71.83
Intec Capital 39.00 2.63 71.64
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 48.87
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.99
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.68% NA 0.47% -0.63%
1 Month -25.40% NA -1.15% -0.60%
3 Month -6.81% NA 2.04% 1.23%
6 Month 52.41% NA 5.43% 4.60%
1 Year NA NA 17.13% 16.41%
3 Year 140.22% NA 17.20% 18.67%

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.55
31.80
Week Low/High 28.55
34.00
Month Low/High 28.55
44.00
YEAR Low/High 9.69
51.00
All TIME Low/High 2.60
130.00

