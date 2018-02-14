You are here » Home
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511589
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE323B01016
|
BSE
LIVE
15:01 | 12 Mar
|
30.10
|
-1.00
(-3.22%)
|
OPEN
31.10
|
HIGH
31.80
|
LOW
28.55
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.10
|VOLUME
|25002
|52-Week high
|51.10
|52-Week low
|9.69
|P/E
|3.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|30.10
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|30.25
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|31.10
|CLOSE
|31.10
|VOLUME
|25002
|52-Week high
|51.10
|52-Week low
|9.69
|P/E
|3.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|30.10
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|30.25
|Sell Qty
|43.00
About Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd
A category-I merchant banker, Allianz Capital was incorporated in Sept.'91 as Ashtan Capital and Management Services Pvt Ltd. The company was converted into a public limited company in May '92. It acquired its present name in Nov.'92.
The company, an integrated financial services company, was promoted by Ashwajit Singh. It provides a host of financial services like leasing, bill discounting, in...> More
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - Financial Results
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - Peer Group
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.68%
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|-25.40%
|NA
|-1.15%
|-0.60%
|3 Month
|-6.81%
|NA
|2.04%
|1.23%
|6 Month
|52.41%
|NA
|5.43%
|4.60%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.13%
|16.41%
|3 Year
|140.22%
|NA
|17.20%
|18.67%
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.55
|
|31.80
|Week Low/High
|28.55
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|28.55
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.69
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.60
|
|130.00
