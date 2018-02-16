JUST IN
AVT Natural Products Ltd.

BSE: 519105 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AVTNPL ISIN Code: INE488D01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 38.45 0.40
(1.05%)
OPEN

38.40

 HIGH

39.60

 LOW

37.20
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 39.65 1.75
(4.62%)
OPEN

38.40

 HIGH

39.80

 LOW

37.05
OPEN 38.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 21368
52-Week high 62.15
52-Week low 34.40
P/E 29.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 586
Buy Price 38.45
Buy Qty 2000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 38.40
CLOSE 38.05
VOLUME 21368
52-Week high 62.15
52-Week low 34.40
P/E 29.81
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 586
Buy Price 38.45
Buy Qty 2000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About AVT Natural Products Ltd.

AVT Natural Products Ltd

AVT Natural Products, formerly A V Thomas Industrial Products, was set up in 1986 by the A V Thomas group, as a subsidiary of Neelamali Agro Industries, to set up a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and oilseeds, and produce oilcakes. The company has set up a 200-tpd solvent extraction plant (cost : Rs 4.85 cr) in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and other minor s...

AVT Natural Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   586
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.81
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.05
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

AVT Natural Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 67.9 74.94 -9.39
Other Income 1.76 1.22 44.26
Total Income 69.66 76.16 -8.53
Total Expenses 61.08 61.77 -1.12
Operating Profit 8.58 14.39 -40.38
Net Profit 4.55 8.56 -46.85
Equity Capital 15.23 15.23 -
AVT Natural Products Ltd Financials Results

AVT Natural Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Ambuja Exp 254.10 1.86 2913.26
Agro Tech Foods. 625.95 0.38 1525.44
AVT Natural Prod 38.45 1.05 585.59
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.88 564.63
JVL Agro Indus 23.65 -0.42 397.08
Gokul Agro 21.50 -0.69 283.58
AVT Natural Products Ltd Peer Group

AVT Natural Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.35
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.53
AVT Natural Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

AVT Natural Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.18% -3.29% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.46% -10.60% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.97% -11.30% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.53% -4.46% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.34% 7.16% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 20.16% 26.27% 17.24% 19.02%

AVT Natural Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.20
39.60
Week Low/High 37.20
42.00
Month Low/High 37.20
47.00
YEAR Low/High 34.40
62.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
62.00

