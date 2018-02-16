You are here » Home
AVT Natural Products Ltd.
|BSE: 519105
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AVTNPL
|ISIN Code: INE488D01021
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
38.45
|
0.40
(1.05%)
|
OPEN
38.40
|
HIGH
39.60
|
LOW
37.20
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
39.65
|
1.75
(4.62%)
|
OPEN
38.40
|
HIGH
39.80
|
LOW
37.05
About AVT Natural Products Ltd.
AVT Natural Products Ltd
AVT Natural Products, formerly A V Thomas Industrial Products, was set up in 1986 by the A V Thomas group, as a subsidiary of Neelamali Agro Industries, to set up a solvent extraction plant in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and oilseeds, and produce oilcakes.
The company has set up a 200-tpd solvent extraction plant (cost : Rs 4.85 cr) in Madhya Pradesh to process soyabean and other minor s...> More
AVT Natural Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
AVT Natural Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on AVT Natural Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|67.9
|74.94
|-9.39
|Other Income
|1.76
|1.22
|44.26
|Total Income
|69.66
|76.16
|-8.53
|Total Expenses
|61.08
|61.77
|-1.12
|Operating Profit
|8.58
|14.39
|-40.38
|Net Profit
|4.55
|8.56
|-46.85
|Equity Capital
|15.23
|15.23
| -
AVT Natural Products Ltd - Peer Group
AVT Natural Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
AVT Natural Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.18%
|-3.29%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.46%
|-10.60%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.97%
|-11.30%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.53%
|-4.46%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.34%
|7.16%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|20.16%
|26.27%
|17.24%
|19.02%
AVT Natural Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.20
|
|39.60
|Week Low/High
|37.20
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|37.20
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.40
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|62.00
