Axel Polymers Ltd.

BSE: 513642 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE197C01012
BSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar 20.50 -0.90
(-4.21%)
OPEN

21.00

 HIGH

22.45

 LOW

20.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Axel Polymers Ltd Not listed in NSE
Axel Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.83
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Axel Polymers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.66 3.05 151.15
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 7.66 3.07 149.51
Total Expenses 7.35 3.41 115.54
Operating Profit 0.31 -0.34 191.18
Net Profit 0.04 -0.64 106.25
Equity Capital 4.3 4.3 -
> More on Axel Polymers Ltd Financials Results

Axel Polymers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shish Industries 29.00 0.00 12.88
VHCL Indust. 0.47 0.00 12.10
Jauss Polymers 24.60 -1.80 11.39
Axel Polymers 20.50 -4.21 8.82
SSK Lifestyles 5.29 0.00 6.88
Polycon Intl. 13.86 5.00 6.78
Raj Irrigation 21.25 -1.85 6.59
> More on Axel Polymers Ltd Peer Group

Axel Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.79
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.37
Indian Public 66.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.01
> More on Axel Polymers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Axel Polymers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.48% NA 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month -16.67% NA -1.12% -0.28%
3 Month -4.87% NA 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month 64.66% NA 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year 119.72% NA 17.18% 16.79%
3 Year 348.58% NA 17.24% 19.06%

Axel Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.50
22.45
Week Low/High 20.50
25.00
Month Low/High 20.50
25.00
YEAR Low/High 8.18
29.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
29.00

