Axel Polymers Ltd.
|BSE: 513642
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE197C01012
|BSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar
|20.50
|
-0.90
(-4.21%)
|
OPEN
21.00
|
HIGH
22.45
|
LOW
20.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Axel Polymers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.40
|VOLUME
|2575
|52-Week high
|29.25
|52-Week low
|8.18
|P/E
|11.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|20.50
|Buy Qty
|1221.00
|Sell Price
|22.40
|Sell Qty
|337.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|21.00
|CLOSE
|21.40
|VOLUME
|2575
|52-Week high
|29.25
|52-Week low
|8.18
|P/E
|11.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|20.50
|Buy Qty
|1221.00
|Sell Price
|22.40
|Sell Qty
|337.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8.82
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Axel Polymers Ltd.
Axel Polymers Ltd
Axel Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.83
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.20
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.60
Axel Polymers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.66
|3.05
|151.15
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|7.66
|3.07
|149.51
|Total Expenses
|7.35
|3.41
|115.54
|Operating Profit
|0.31
|-0.34
|191.18
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-0.64
|106.25
|Equity Capital
|4.3
|4.3
|-
Axel Polymers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shish Industries
|29.00
|0.00
|12.88
|VHCL Indust.
|0.47
|0.00
|12.10
|Jauss Polymers
|24.60
|-1.80
|11.39
|Axel Polymers
|20.50
|-4.21
|8.82
|SSK Lifestyles
|5.29
|0.00
|6.88
|Polycon Intl.
|13.86
|5.00
|6.78
|Raj Irrigation
|21.25
|-1.85
|6.59
Axel Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Axel Polymers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.48%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|-16.67%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.28%
|3 Month
|-4.87%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|64.66%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|119.72%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.79%
|3 Year
|348.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.06%
Axel Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.50
|
|22.45
|Week Low/High
|20.50
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|20.50
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.18
|
|29.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|29.00
Quick Links for Axel Polymers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices