Axon Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 505506
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE663D01011
|BSE LIVE 11:05 | 09 Mar
|2.70
|
-0.04
(-1.46%)
|
OPEN
2.78
|
HIGH
2.78
|
LOW
2.70
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Axon Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.74
|VOLUME
|749
|52-Week high
|4.33
|52-Week low
|1.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.78
|Sell Qty
|2529.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Axon Ventures Ltd.
Axon Infotech Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the software business. The Company is also engaged in finance and share trading. The Company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interface, software for short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS) and personal computers. The company was in...> More
Axon Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017.
-
Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
-
-
Axon Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.34
|0.14
|142.86
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.34
|0.14
|142.86
|Total Expenses
|0.35
|0.05
|600
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.1
|-110
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.1
|-110
|Equity Capital
|7.64
|7.64
|-
Axon Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cont. Securities
|6.50
|-4.55
|2.11
|Adarsh Mercantil
|5.65
|4.82
|2.08
|Arunjyoti Bio
|10.00
|-0.50
|2.07
|Axon Ventures
|2.70
|-1.46
|2.06
|Pasupati Fincap
|4.25
|1.19
|2.00
|Sanghi Corp.Serv
|6.48
|0.00
|1.94
|Nu-Tech Corp.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.87
Axon Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Axon Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|36.36%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|136.84%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|-37.64%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|-40.13%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.45%
Axon Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.70
|
|2.78
|Week Low/High
|2.70
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|1.90
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.05
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.63
|
|240.00
Quick Links for Axon Ventures:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices