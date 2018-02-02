JUST IN
Axon Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 505506 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE663D01011
BSE LIVE 11:05 | 09 Mar 2.70 -0.04
(-1.46%)
OPEN

2.78

 HIGH

2.78

 LOW

2.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Axon Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Axon Ventures Ltd.

Axon Ventures Ltd

Axon Infotech Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the software business. The Company is also engaged in finance and share trading. The Company deals in trading of major software products, such as software for shopping card, gateway interface, software for short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS) and personal computers.

Axon Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Axon Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.34 0.14 142.86
Other Income -
Total Income 0.34 0.14 142.86
Total Expenses 0.35 0.05 600
Operating Profit -0.01 0.1 -110
Net Profit -0.01 0.1 -110
Equity Capital 7.64 7.64 -
Axon Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cont. Securities 6.50 -4.55 2.11
Adarsh Mercantil 5.65 4.82 2.08
Arunjyoti Bio 10.00 -0.50 2.07
Axon Ventures 2.70 -1.46 2.06
Pasupati Fincap 4.25 1.19 2.00
Sanghi Corp.Serv 6.48 0.00 1.94
Nu-Tech Corp. 1.56 -4.88 1.87
Axon Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.59
Axon Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.46% NA 0.06% -0.82%
1 Month 36.36% NA -1.55% -0.79%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 1.04%
6 Month 136.84% NA 5.00% 4.41%
1 Year -37.64% NA 16.66% 16.20%
3 Year -40.13% NA 16.72% 18.45%

Axon Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.70
2.78
Week Low/High 2.70
3.00
Month Low/High 1.90
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.05
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.63
240.00

