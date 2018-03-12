JUST IN
Axtel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523850 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE767C01012
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 91.20 -1.50
(-1.62%)
About Axtel Industries Ltd.

Axtel Industries Ltd

Axtel Industries Ltd is a customer oriented, technology driven company that is recognized for turnkey systems, new product development and exemplary customer service. The company is a leading manufactures of Industrial Machinery and Equipments. They manufacture process-engineering equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries in India. The company offers process plants for gr...> More

Axtel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   147
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Axtel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.39 18.73 -23.17
Other Income 0.26 0.09 188.89
Total Income 14.65 18.82 -22.16
Total Expenses 13.1 16.86 -22.3
Operating Profit 1.56 1.97 -20.81
Net Profit 0.71 1.15 -38.26
Equity Capital 16.15 16.15 -
Axtel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Modern India 43.00 0.00 161.47
Competent Auto 245.85 -0.32 151.20
Sicagen India 37.60 -0.79 148.78
Axtel Industries 91.20 -1.62 147.29
COSCO (India) 340.20 0.67 141.52
Standard Inds. 21.10 0.48 135.72
V B Industries 91.25 -1.99 119.63
Axtel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.27
Axtel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.07% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.64% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.32% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.20% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 33.92% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 601.54% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Axtel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 87.00
93.75
Week Low/High 87.00
107.00
Month Low/High 87.00
115.00
YEAR Low/High 63.50
140.00
All TIME Low/High 0.34
140.00

