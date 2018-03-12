Axtel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523850
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE767C01012
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|91.20
|
-1.50
(-1.62%)
|
OPEN
92.50
|
HIGH
93.75
|
LOW
87.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Axtel Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|92.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|92.70
|VOLUME
|5613
|52-Week high
|140.40
|52-Week low
|63.50
|P/E
|24.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|147
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|91.20
|Sell Qty
|121.00
About Axtel Industries Ltd.
Axtel Industries Ltd is a customer oriented, technology driven company that is recognized for turnkey systems, new product development and exemplary customer service. The company is a leading manufactures of Industrial Machinery and Equipments. They manufacture process-engineering equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries in India. The company offers process plants for gr...> More
Axtel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|147
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.06
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|24.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.71
Announcement
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS REPORT FOR QTR ENDED 31-12-2017
-
UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER / HALF YEAR ENDED 30-09-2017
-
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE AS PER REGULATION 7(3) OF SEBI(LODR) REGULATION2015 FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40(9) OF THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (LISTING OBLIGATION
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTORS COMPLAINT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30-9-2017
Axtel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.39
|18.73
|-23.17
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.09
|188.89
|Total Income
|14.65
|18.82
|-22.16
|Total Expenses
|13.1
|16.86
|-22.3
|Operating Profit
|1.56
|1.97
|-20.81
|Net Profit
|0.71
|1.15
|-38.26
|Equity Capital
|16.15
|16.15
|-
Axtel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Modern India
|43.00
|0.00
|161.47
|Competent Auto
|245.85
|-0.32
|151.20
|Sicagen India
|37.60
|-0.79
|148.78
|Axtel Industries
|91.20
|-1.62
|147.29
|COSCO (India)
|340.20
|0.67
|141.52
|Standard Inds.
|21.10
|0.48
|135.72
|V B Industries
|91.25
|-1.99
|119.63
Axtel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Axtel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.07%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.64%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.32%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.20%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|33.92%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|601.54%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Axtel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|87.00
|
|93.75
|Week Low/High
|87.00
|
|107.00
|Month Low/High
|87.00
|
|115.00
|YEAR Low/High
|63.50
|
|140.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.34
|
|140.00
