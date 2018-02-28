AYM Syntex Ltd

Incorporated on 31 Mar.'83 as Kothari Leasing, the company changed its name to Kothari Polyesters on 15 Mar.'91 and to Welspun Syntex (WSL) on 26 Jul.'91. The company was promoted by G R Goenka, B K Goenka, S K Goenka and R R Mandawewala. WSL is engaged in texturising, draw twisting and twisting of polyester yarns. It set up a texturising unit at Silvassa in 1988 at a capital outlay of Rs 1.58 ...> More