AYM Syntex Ltd.

BSE: 508933 Sector: Industrials
NSE: AYMSYNTEX ISIN Code: INE193B01039
BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 61.75 -0.60
(-0.96%)
OPEN

62.70

 HIGH

62.70

 LOW

61.50
NSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar 62.00 -0.90
(-1.43%)
OPEN

62.20

 HIGH

64.00

 LOW

61.45
About AYM Syntex Ltd.

AYM Syntex Ltd

Incorporated on 31 Mar.'83 as Kothari Leasing, the company changed its name to Kothari Polyesters on 15 Mar.'91 and to Welspun Syntex (WSL) on 26 Jul.'91. The company was promoted by G R Goenka, B K Goenka, S K Goenka and R R Mandawewala. WSL is engaged in texturising, draw twisting and twisting of polyester yarns. It set up a texturising unit at Silvassa in 1988 at a capital outlay of Rs 1.58 ...> More

AYM Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   242
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.94
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

AYM Syntex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 227.13 177.63 27.87
Other Income 1.17 0.41 185.37
Total Income 228.3 178.04 28.23
Total Expenses 209.53 160.39 30.64
Operating Profit 18.77 17.65 6.35
Net Profit 2.53 4.89 -48.26
Equity Capital 39.24 39.24 -
AYM Syntex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Loyal Textile 620.00 3.80 298.84
Lovable Lingerie 198.00 0.00 293.04
Donear Inds. 53.90 -1.10 280.28
AYM Syntex 61.75 -0.96 242.31
Black Rose Indus 46.75 4.94 238.42
Lakshmi Mills 3350.00 -0.43 233.16
Pasupati Acrylon 25.00 0.20 222.82
AYM Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.15
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.31
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.61
AYM Syntex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.38% -9.36% 0.21% -0.80%
1 Month -15.18% -7.88% -1.41% -0.76%
3 Month 2.92% 3.42% 1.77% 1.07%
6 Month 2.49% 0.90% 5.16% 4.43%
1 Year -20.99% -22.65% 16.83% 16.22%
3 Year 76.43% NA 16.89% 18.48%

AYM Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 61.50
62.70
Week Low/High 60.55
68.00
Month Low/High 60.55
74.00
YEAR Low/High 52.55
87.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
164.00

