AYM Syntex Ltd.
|BSE: 508933
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: AYMSYNTEX
|ISIN Code: INE193B01039
|BSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|61.75
|
-0.60
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
62.70
|
HIGH
62.70
|
LOW
61.50
|NSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar
|62.00
|
-0.90
(-1.43%)
|
OPEN
62.20
|
HIGH
64.00
|
LOW
61.45
|OPEN
|62.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.35
|VOLUME
|3531
|52-Week high
|87.15
|52-Week low
|52.55
|P/E
|18.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242
|Buy Price
|61.75
|Buy Qty
|118.00
|Sell Price
|62.50
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|62.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.90
|VOLUME
|11679
|52-Week high
|87.85
|52-Week low
|51.70
|P/E
|18.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242
|Buy Price
|62.00
|Buy Qty
|73.00
|Sell Price
|62.50
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About AYM Syntex Ltd.
Incorporated on 31 Mar.'83 as Kothari Leasing, the company changed its name to Kothari Polyesters on 15 Mar.'91 and to Welspun Syntex (WSL) on 26 Jul.'91. The company was promoted by G R Goenka, B K Goenka, S K Goenka and R R Mandawewala. WSL is engaged in texturising, draw twisting and twisting of polyester yarns. It set up a texturising unit at Silvassa in 1988 at a capital outlay of Rs 1.58 ...> More
AYM Syntex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|242
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.26
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.94
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|60.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.02
Announcement
-
-
Outcome Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Held On Wednesday 28Th February 2018 At The Registered Off
-
-
Extra Ordinary General Meeting On Wednesday 28Th February 2018
-
-
AYM Syntex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|227.13
|177.63
|27.87
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.41
|185.37
|Total Income
|228.3
|178.04
|28.23
|Total Expenses
|209.53
|160.39
|30.64
|Operating Profit
|18.77
|17.65
|6.35
|Net Profit
|2.53
|4.89
|-48.26
|Equity Capital
|39.24
|39.24
|-
AYM Syntex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Loyal Textile
|620.00
|3.80
|298.84
|Lovable Lingerie
|198.00
|0.00
|293.04
|Donear Inds.
|53.90
|-1.10
|280.28
|AYM Syntex
|61.75
|-0.96
|242.31
|Black Rose Indus
|46.75
|4.94
|238.42
|Lakshmi Mills
|3350.00
|-0.43
|233.16
|Pasupati Acrylon
|25.00
|0.20
|222.82
AYM Syntex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
AYM Syntex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.38%
|-9.36%
|0.21%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|-15.18%
|-7.88%
|-1.41%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|2.92%
|3.42%
|1.77%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|2.49%
|0.90%
|5.16%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|-20.99%
|-22.65%
|16.83%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|76.43%
|NA
|16.89%
|18.48%
AYM Syntex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|61.50
|
|62.70
|Week Low/High
|60.55
|
|68.00
|Month Low/High
|60.55
|
|74.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.55
|
|87.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|164.00
