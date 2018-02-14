You are here » Home
Azure Exim Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531783
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE837F01016
|
BSE
09:57 | 09 May
|
Azure Exim Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Azure Exim Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.67
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.40
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|5.67
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|283.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.67
|CLOSE
|5.40
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|5.67
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|283.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Azure Exim Services Ltd.
Azure Exim Services Ltd
The company was incorporated as Hindustan Soya in Jan.'93. In Oct.'93, it acquired its present name -- Hindustan Continental. It was promoted by Vinod Kumar Jain, Arvind Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Luhadia.
The company is setting up a solvent extraction plant (100% EOU) with a crushing capacity of 350 tpa of soyaseed and a refinery of 50 tpd at Tharoad (Mandsaur district), Madhya Pradesh. It ...> More
Azure Exim Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Azure Exim Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Azure Exim Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.17
|-
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|
|0.17
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.18
|-83.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-200
|Equity Capital
|8.96
|8.96
| -
Azure Exim Services Ltd - Peer Group
Azure Exim Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Azure Exim Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Azure Exim Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.67
|
|5.67
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.67
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.67
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.67
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Azure Exim Services: