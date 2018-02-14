JUST IN
Azure Exim Services Ltd.

BSE: 531783 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE837F01016
BSE 09:57 | 09 May Azure Exim Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Azure Exim Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.67
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.40
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 5.67
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 283.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Azure Exim Services Ltd.

Azure Exim Services Ltd

The company was incorporated as Hindustan Soya in Jan.'93. In Oct.'93, it acquired its present name -- Hindustan Continental. It was promoted by Vinod Kumar Jain, Arvind Kumar Jain and Ashok Kumar Luhadia. The company is setting up a solvent extraction plant (100% EOU) with a crushing capacity of 350 tpa of soyaseed and a refinery of 50 tpd at Tharoad (Mandsaur district), Madhya Pradesh. It ...> More

Azure Exim Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 283.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Azure Exim Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.17 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.17 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.18 -83.33
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Net Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Equity Capital 8.96 8.96 -
Azure Exim Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
J R Foods 6.60 0.00 6.27
Divya Jyoti Inds 6.00 -0.66 6.18
Trombo Extractn. 14.45 4.94 6.00
Azure Exim 5.67 5.00 5.08
M K Proteins 11.30 2.54 4.71
Progress. Extr. 10.95 0.00 3.94
Pion. Agro Extr. 8.81 -4.96 3.81
Azure Exim Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.63
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 39.09
Azure Exim Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Azure Exim Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.67
5.67
Week Low/High 0.00
5.67
Month Low/High 0.00
5.67
YEAR Low/High 0.00
5.67
All TIME Low/High 0.10
35.00

