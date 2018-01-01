JUST IN
B & A Ltd.

BSE: 508136 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE489D01011
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 254.00 0.80
(0.32%)
OPEN

254.00

 HIGH

254.00

 LOW

254.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan B & A Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 254.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 253.20
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 374.00
52-Week low 192.30
P/E 12.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 79
Buy Price 252.15
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 254.00
Sell Qty 5.00
About B & A Ltd.

B & A Ltd

B & A Ltd was incorporated as Barasali Tea Company Pvt Ltd in 1915. Later renamed B&A Plantations and Industries (BAPIL), it came under the control of H P Barooah in 1968. Production in its tea gardens was 2.5 lakh kg, then. It was converted into a public limited company in 1986. Later, through mergers and acquisitions, three other tea estates - Salkathoni, Sangsua and Gatoonga - came into its

B & A Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   79
EPS - TTM () [*S] 20.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 202.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

B & A Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 47.8 36.82 29.82
Other Income 0.15 0.27 -44.44
Total Income 47.96 37.09 29.31
Total Expenses 40.8 31.59 29.15
Operating Profit 7.16 5.5 30.18
Net Profit 5.57 4 39.25
Equity Capital 3.1 3.1 -
> More on B & A Ltd Financials Results

B & A Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Warren Tea 109.35 -1.44 130.67
Rishiroop 109.00 -2.11 105.73
Neelamalai Agro 1370.70 -4.55 86.35
B & A 254.00 0.32 78.74
Joonktolle Tea 156.00 -2.50 64.58
Somi Conv.Belt. 53.20 -1.85 62.67
Duncans Inds. 9.10 4.12 57.59
> More on B & A Ltd Peer Group

B & A Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.15
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.61
> More on B & A Ltd Share Holding Pattern

B & A Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.58% NA 0.28% -0.80%
1 Month -13.01% NA -1.34% -0.77%
3 Month -14.45% NA 1.85% 1.06%
6 Month 24.08% NA 5.23% 4.43%
1 Year 4.27% NA 16.91% 16.21%
3 Year 73.38% NA 16.98% 18.47%

B & A Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 254.00
254.00
Week Low/High 245.25
279.00
Month Low/High 245.25
333.00
YEAR Low/High 192.30
374.00
All TIME Low/High 4.50
374.00

