B & A Ltd.
|BSE: 508136
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE489D01011
|BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|254.00
|
0.80
(0.32%)
|
OPEN
254.00
|
HIGH
254.00
|
LOW
254.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|B & A Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|254.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|253.20
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|374.00
|52-Week low
|192.30
|P/E
|12.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|79
|Buy Price
|252.15
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|254.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About B & A Ltd.
B & A Ltd was incorporated as Barasali Tea Company Pvt Ltd in 1915. Later renamed B&A Plantations and Industries (BAPIL), it came under the control of H P Barooah in 1968. Production in its tea gardens was 2.5 lakh kg, then. It was converted into a public limited company in 1986. Later, through mergers and acquisitions, three other tea estates - Salkathoni, Sangsua and Gatoonga - came into its ...> More
B & A Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|79
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|20.44
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.43
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|202.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.25
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Period Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
B & A Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|47.8
|36.82
|29.82
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.27
|-44.44
|Total Income
|47.96
|37.09
|29.31
|Total Expenses
|40.8
|31.59
|29.15
|Operating Profit
|7.16
|5.5
|30.18
|Net Profit
|5.57
|4
|39.25
|Equity Capital
|3.1
|3.1
|-
B & A Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Warren Tea
|109.35
|-1.44
|130.67
|Rishiroop
|109.00
|-2.11
|105.73
|Neelamalai Agro
|1370.70
|-4.55
|86.35
|B & A
|254.00
|0.32
|78.74
|Joonktolle Tea
|156.00
|-2.50
|64.58
|Somi Conv.Belt.
|53.20
|-1.85
|62.67
|Duncans Inds.
|9.10
|4.12
|57.59
B & A Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
B & A Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.58%
|NA
|0.28%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|-13.01%
|NA
|-1.34%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|-14.45%
|NA
|1.85%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|24.08%
|NA
|5.23%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|4.27%
|NA
|16.91%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|73.38%
|NA
|16.98%
|18.47%
B & A Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|254.00
|
|254.00
|Week Low/High
|245.25
|
|279.00
|Month Low/High
|245.25
|
|333.00
|YEAR Low/High
|192.30
|
|374.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.50
|
|374.00
