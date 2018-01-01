B & A Ltd

B & A Ltd was incorporated as Barasali Tea Company Pvt Ltd in 1915. Later renamed B&A Plantations and Industries (BAPIL), it came under the control of H P Barooah in 1968. Production in its tea gardens was 2.5 lakh kg, then. It was converted into a public limited company in 1986. Later, through mergers and acquisitions, three other tea estates - Salkathoni, Sangsua and Gatoonga - came into its ...> More