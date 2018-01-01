B&B Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 506971
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE314E01019
|BSE LIVE 11:05 | 24 Jan
|B&B Realty Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|B&B Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.45
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.62
|52-Week low
|3.14
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About B&B Realty Ltd.
B&B Realty Limited operates as a real estate company in India. The company was incorporated on January 31, 1983. The company was formerly known as Sterlite Projects Limited and changed its name to B&B Realty Limited with effect from January 01, 2009. The registered office of the company is located at Kolkata, West Bengal. The company has a factory at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra & ...> More
B&B Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Announcement
-
Revised Financial Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30-06-2017
-
Financial Results For Quarter As Well As Year Ended On March 31 2017
-
B&B Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.48
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.48
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.06
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|0.42
|-107.14
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|0.42
|-107.14
|Equity Capital
|14.86
|14.86
|-
B&B Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IITL Proj.
|15.50
|-4.62
|7.73
|Rap Media
|12.20
|-0.57
|7.17
|Parab Infra
|12.36
|-5.00
|6.64
|B&B Realty
|4.45
|0.00
|6.62
|Indo-Asian Food
|10.35
|-0.48
|5.34
|RTCL
|3.86
|0.26
|4.63
|Nyssa Corp.
|1.49
|0.00
|4.47
B&B Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
B&B Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|-18.05%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.42%
B&B Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.45
|
|4.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.45
|YEAR Low/High
|3.14
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|220.00
