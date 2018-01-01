JUST IN
B&B Realty Ltd.

BSE: 506971 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE314E01019
BSE LIVE 11:05 | 24 Jan B&B Realty Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan B&B Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.45
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.62
52-Week low 3.14
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.45
Sell Qty 50.00
About B&B Realty Ltd.

B&B Realty Ltd

B&B Realty Limited operates as a real estate company in India. The company was incorporated on January 31, 1983. The company was formerly known as Sterlite Projects Limited and changed its name to B&B Realty Limited with effect from January 01, 2009. The registered office of the company is located at Kolkata, West Bengal. The company has a factory at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra & ...> More

B&B Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

B&B Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.48 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.48 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.06 -50
Operating Profit -0.03 0.42 -107.14
Net Profit -0.03 0.42 -107.14
Equity Capital 14.86 14.86 -
B&B Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IITL Proj. 15.50 -4.62 7.73
Rap Media 12.20 -0.57 7.17
Parab Infra 12.36 -5.00 6.64
B&B Realty 4.45 0.00 6.62
Indo-Asian Food 10.35 -0.48 5.34
RTCL 3.86 0.26 4.63
Nyssa Corp. 1.49 0.00 4.47
B&B Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.37
B&B Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.85%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.38%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.16%
3 Year -18.05% NA 16.73% 18.42%

B&B Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.45
4.45
Week Low/High 0.00
4.45
Month Low/High 0.00
4.45
YEAR Low/High 3.14
5.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
220.00

