B&B Realty Ltd

B&B Realty Limited operates as a real estate company in India. The company was incorporated on January 31, 1983. The company was formerly known as Sterlite Projects Limited and changed its name to B&B Realty Limited with effect from January 01, 2009. The registered office of the company is located at Kolkata, West Bengal. The company has a factory at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra & ...> More