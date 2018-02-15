JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

BSE: 500103 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BHEL ISIN Code: INE257A01026
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 86.10 -0.15
(-0.17%)
OPEN

87.00

 HIGH

87.00

 LOW

85.10
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 85.95 -0.20
(-0.23%)
OPEN

87.00

 HIGH

87.05

 LOW

84.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 87.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 86.25
VOLUME 418005
52-Week high 121.77
52-Week low 80.93
P/E 55.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 31,611
Buy Price 86.05
Buy Qty 469.00
Sell Price 86.10
Sell Qty 149.00
OPEN 87.00
CLOSE 86.25
VOLUME 418005
52-Week high 121.77
52-Week low 80.93
P/E 55.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 31,611
Buy Price 86.05
Buy Qty 469.00
Sell Price 86.10
Sell Qty 149.00

About Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer and one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India. The company is also one of the leading international companies in the power field. The company is engaged in the design engineering manufacture construction testing commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core...> More

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   31,611
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.91
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 88.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6626.35 6320.95 4.83
Other Income 137.49 135.78 1.26
Total Income 6763.84 6456.73 4.76
Total Expenses 6330.94 6097.09 3.84
Operating Profit 432.9 359.64 20.37
Net Profit 153.19 93.54 63.77
Equity Capital 734.28 489.52 -
> More on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Financials Results

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Siemens 1095.85 0.84 39023.22
B H E L 86.10 -0.17 31610.76
Havells India 502.20 -0.12 31392.52
A B B 1427.90 -0.50 30257.20
Crompton Gr. Con 233.50 -2.73 14635.78
> More on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Peer Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.06
Banks/FIs 5.53
FIIs 13.07
Insurance 10.36
Mutual Funds 2.27
Indian Public 4.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.55
> More on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
30/05 IDBI Capital Hold 153 PDF IconDetails
> More on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Research Reports

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.60% -5.24% -0.10% -0.99%
1 Month -11.78% -8.95% -1.71% -0.96%
3 Month -6.00% -6.68% 1.46% 0.87%
6 Month -2.19% 1.03% 4.83% 4.23%
1 Year -18.29% -18.14% 16.47% 16.00%
3 Year -51.00% -50.15% 16.53% 18.25%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 85.10
87.00
Week Low/High 83.80
92.00
Month Low/High 83.80
99.00
YEAR Low/High 80.93
122.00
All TIME Low/High 4.42
390.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bharat Heavy Electricals: