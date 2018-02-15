You are here » Home
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
|BSE: 500103
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BHEL
|ISIN Code: INE257A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
13:49 | 12 Mar
|
86.10
|
-0.15
(-0.17%)
|
OPEN
87.00
|
HIGH
87.00
|
LOW
85.10
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
85.95
|
-0.20
(-0.23%)
|
OPEN
87.00
|
HIGH
87.05
|
LOW
84.90
About Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer and one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India. The company is also one of the leading international companies in the power field. The company is engaged in the design engineering manufacture construction testing commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core...> More
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6626.35
|6320.95
|4.83
|Other Income
|137.49
|135.78
|1.26
|Total Income
|6763.84
|6456.73
|4.76
|Total Expenses
|6330.94
|6097.09
|3.84
|Operating Profit
|432.9
|359.64
|20.37
|Net Profit
|153.19
|93.54
|63.77
|Equity Capital
|734.28
|489.52
| -
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Peer Group
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - Research Reports
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.60%
|-5.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-11.78%
|-8.95%
|-1.71%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-6.00%
|-6.68%
|1.46%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-2.19%
|1.03%
|4.83%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-18.29%
|-18.14%
|16.47%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|-51.00%
|-50.15%
|16.53%
|18.25%
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|85.10
|
|87.00
|Week Low/High
|83.80
|
|92.00
|Month Low/High
|83.80
|
|99.00
|YEAR Low/High
|80.93
|
|122.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.42
|
|390.00
