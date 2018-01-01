You are here » Home
B N Rathi Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 523019
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE710D01010
|
BSE
15:49 | 12 Mar
|
39.55
|
0.50
(1.28%)
|
OPEN
38.45
|
HIGH
41.70
|
LOW
37.15
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
B N Rathi Securities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|39.05
|VOLUME
|27468
|52-Week high
|58.00
|52-Week low
|24.20
|P/E
|9.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.55
|Sell Qty
|234.00
About B N Rathi Securities Ltd.
B N Rathi Securities Ltd
Registered as Private Limited Company, B.N.Rathi Securities Limited, is been engaged in the business Share Broking.During 2000-01,company's operations at NSE,BSE & Hyderabad Stock Exchanges , continue to be satisfactory despite recession in the capital market....> More
B N Rathi Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
B N Rathi Securities Ltd - Financial Results
> More on B N Rathi Securities Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.65
|6.01
|-5.99
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.61
|-21.31
|Total Income
|6.12
|6.63
|-7.69
|Total Expenses
|5.07
|5.63
|-9.95
|Operating Profit
|1.05
|0.99
|6.06
|Net Profit
|0.68
|0.55
|23.64
|Equity Capital
|5.04
|5.04
| -
B N Rathi Securities Ltd - Peer Group
B N Rathi Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
B N Rathi Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.94%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.35%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|10.94%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|48.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|82.34%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
B N Rathi Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.15
|
|41.70
|Week Low/High
|37.15
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|37.15
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.20
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|58.00
Quick Links for B N Rathi Securities: