B N Rathi Securities Ltd.

BSE: 523019 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE710D01010
BSE 15:49 | 12 Mar 39.55 0.50
(1.28%)
OPEN

38.45

 HIGH

41.70

 LOW

37.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan B N Rathi Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About B N Rathi Securities Ltd.

B N Rathi Securities Ltd

Registered as Private Limited Company, B.N.Rathi Securities Limited, is been engaged in the business Share Broking.During 2000-01,company's operations at NSE,BSE & Hyderabad Stock Exchanges , continue to be satisfactory despite recession in the capital market....> More

B N Rathi Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.58
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

B N Rathi Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.65 6.01 -5.99
Other Income 0.48 0.61 -21.31
Total Income 6.12 6.63 -7.69
Total Expenses 5.07 5.63 -9.95
Operating Profit 1.05 0.99 6.06
Net Profit 0.68 0.55 23.64
Equity Capital 5.04 5.04 -
> More on B N Rathi Securities Ltd Financials Results

B N Rathi Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alacrity Sec. 10.00 1.52 21.08
Unno Industries 0.49 0.00 20.89
Ashika Credit 28.80 1.95 20.13
B N Rathi Sec. 39.55 1.28 19.93
Vertex Secur. 2.60 2.36 19.24
Trade-Wings 63.65 -1.32 19.10
Econo Trade Indi 10.14 0.00 18.93
> More on B N Rathi Securities Ltd Peer Group

B N Rathi Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.87
> More on B N Rathi Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

B N Rathi Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.94% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.35% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 10.94% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 48.68% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 82.34% NA 17.24% 19.02%

B N Rathi Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.15
41.70
Week Low/High 37.15
49.00
Month Low/High 37.15
49.00
YEAR Low/High 24.20
58.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
58.00

