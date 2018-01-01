You are here » Home
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 526594
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE735G01010
|
BSE
12:50 | 23 Jan
|
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.99
|VOLUME
|93
|52-Week high
|16.53
|52-Week low
|8.17
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.45
|Sell Qty
|7.00
About B Nanji Enterprises Ltd.
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd
Incorporated in 1981-82, B Nanji Enterprises primarily engaged in construction and land development, it diversified by setting up an aluminium rolling mill and an aluminium extrusion plant for the manufacture of aluminium slugs, circles and aluminium collapsible tubes. It came out with a public issue in Jul.'94 for the above diversifications. The company commenced commercial produc...> More
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
> More on B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.45
|5.64
|-74.29
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|1.46
|5.64
|-74.11
|Total Expenses
|1.34
|4.18
|-67.94
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|1.46
|-91.78
|Net Profit
|-1.99
|-0.52
|-282.69
|Equity Capital
|5.51
|5.51
| -
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|19.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.45
|
|10.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.45
|YEAR Low/High
|8.17
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|44.00
