B Nanji Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 526594 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE735G01010
BSE 12:50 | 23 Jan B Nanji Enterprises Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan B Nanji Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.99
VOLUME 93
52-Week high 16.53
52-Week low 8.17
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.45
Sell Qty 7.00
About B Nanji Enterprises Ltd.

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd

Incorporated in 1981-82, B Nanji Enterprises primarily engaged in construction and land development, it diversified by setting up an aluminium rolling mill and an aluminium extrusion plant for the manufacture of aluminium slugs, circles and aluminium collapsible tubes. It came out with a public issue in Jul.'94 for the above diversifications. The company commenced commercial produc...> More

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.45 5.64 -74.29
Other Income -
Total Income 1.46 5.64 -74.11
Total Expenses 1.34 4.18 -67.94
Operating Profit 0.12 1.46 -91.78
Net Profit -1.99 -0.52 -282.69
Equity Capital 5.51 5.51 -
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Narendra Prop. 10.45 -5.00 7.43
Sea Gold Infra. 12.50 92.31 6.81
Marg Proj.& Inf. 11.70 0.00 6.38
B Nanji Enterps. 10.45 -4.91 5.76
Shricon Indus. 44.10 5.00 5.47
Crane Infra 7.48 4.91 5.42
Asahi Infrastr. 1.35 0.00 4.74
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.51
B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.13% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 19.70% NA 17.24% 19.01%

B Nanji Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.45
10.45
Week Low/High 0.00
10.45
Month Low/High 0.00
10.45
YEAR Low/High 8.17
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
44.00

