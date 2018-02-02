JUST IN
B2B Software Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531268 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE151B01011
BSE 15:06 | 22 Feb 14.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.00

 HIGH

14.00

 LOW

14.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan B2B Software Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About B2B Software Technologies Ltd.

B2B Software Technologies Ltd

B2B Software Technologies Ltd is the leading Business Solution implementation company in the Microsoft Dynamics space for the last 8 years with a footprint of more than 100+ clients in India & Abroad. B2B is listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. The company was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and winner of Microsoft Prestigious President Club Member f...

B2B Software Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.81
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

B2B Software Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.76 1.32 33.33
Other Income 0.07 0.1 -30
Total Income 1.83 1.42 28.87
Total Expenses 1.53 1.23 24.39
Operating Profit 0.31 0.19 63.16
Net Profit 0.2 0.15 33.33
Equity Capital 11.59 11.59 -
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Athena Global 16.80 0.00 17.42
Prism Infor. 6.65 -4.45 16.56
Five Core 2.51 -4.92 16.34
B2B Soft.Tech. 14.00 0.00 16.23
Firstobj.Tech. 15.20 -2.25 15.81
USG Tech 4.00 -0.25 15.76
ICSA (India) 3.25 4.84 15.65
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.60
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.58
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.86% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 6.71% NA 17.24% 19.01%

B2B Software Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.00
14.00
Week Low/High 0.00
14.00
Month Low/High 14.00
14.00
YEAR Low/High 6.86
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
59.00

