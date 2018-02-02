You are here » Home
B2B Software Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 531268
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE151B01011
|
BSE
15:06 | 22 Feb
|
14.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.00
|
HIGH
14.00
|
LOW
14.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
B2B Software Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|35
|52-Week high
|16.26
|52-Week low
|6.86
|P/E
|17.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|14.00
|CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|35
|52-Week high
|16.26
|52-Week low
|6.86
|P/E
|17.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.00
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About B2B Software Technologies Ltd.
B2B Software Technologies Ltd
B2B Software Technologies Ltd is the leading Business Solution implementation company in the Microsoft Dynamics space for the last 8 years with a footprint of more than 100+ clients in India & Abroad. B2B is listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. The company was incorporated in the year 1994.
The company is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and winner of Microsoft Prestigious President Club Member f...> More
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on B2B Software Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.76
|1.32
|33.33
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.1
|-30
|Total Income
|1.83
|1.42
|28.87
|Total Expenses
|1.53
|1.23
|24.39
|Operating Profit
|0.31
|0.19
|63.16
|Net Profit
|0.2
|0.15
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|11.59
|11.59
| -
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.86%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|6.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
B2B Software Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.00
|
|14.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|14.00
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.86
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|59.00
Quick Links for B2B Software Technologies: