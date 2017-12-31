JUST IN
Baba Arts Ltd.

BSE: 532380 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE893A01036
BSE 15:17 | 12 Mar 2.48 -0.02
(-0.80%)
OPEN

2.30

 HIGH

2.49

 LOW

2.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Baba Arts Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Baba Arts Ltd.

Baba Arts Ltd

The company was incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'99 in the name of Galaxy Digi Systems Ltd. The name was subsequently changed to Galaxy Multimedia Ltd from Oct.'99. The company was estabilised with a focus on the business areas of production of TV software/programmes, multimedia-computer based tutorials (BDTs) and post-production facilities.The core promoter of the company is Vipin

Baba Arts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Baba Arts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 0.04 -25
Other Income 0.22 0.34 -35.29
Total Income 0.26 0.38 -31.58
Total Expenses 0.29 0.19 52.63
Operating Profit -0.04 0.2 -120
Net Profit -0.06 0.16 -137.5
Equity Capital 6 7.74 -
Baba Arts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pooja Entertain 37.00 4.96 18.50
VCU Data 11.52 -4.95 17.86
Spicy Entertain. 10.80 -0.92 17.83
Baba Arts 2.48 -0.80 14.88
Ajwa Fun World 23.10 2.44 14.76
52 Weeks Enter. 4.11 0.00 14.34
Radaan Media. 2.43 -4.71 13.16
Baba Arts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.92
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.30
Baba Arts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.42% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.65% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.48% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -26.84% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -51.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Baba Arts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.30
2.49
Week Low/High 2.16
3.00
Month Low/High 2.16
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.16
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
13.00

