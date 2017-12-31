Baba Arts Ltd.
|BSE: 532380
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE893A01036
|BSE 15:17 | 12 Mar
|2.48
-0.02
(-0.80%)
OPEN
2.30
HIGH
2.49
LOW
2.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Baba Arts Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.50
|VOLUME
|1609
|52-Week high
|4.47
|52-Week low
|2.16
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|2.31
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2.48
|Sell Qty
|95.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Baba Arts Ltd.
The company was incorporated as a public limited company in Mar.'99 in the name of Galaxy Digi Systems Ltd. The name was subsequently changed to Galaxy Multimedia Ltd from Oct.'99. The company was estabilised with a focus on the business areas of production of TV software/programmes, multimedia-computer based tutorials (BDTs) and post-production facilities.The core promoter of the company is Vipin...> More
Baba Arts Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.71
Baba Arts Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.34
|-35.29
|Total Income
|0.26
|0.38
|-31.58
|Total Expenses
|0.29
|0.19
|52.63
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|0.2
|-120
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|0.16
|-137.5
|Equity Capital
|6
|7.74
|-
Baba Arts Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pooja Entertain
|37.00
|4.96
|18.50
|VCU Data
|11.52
|-4.95
|17.86
|Spicy Entertain.
|10.80
|-0.92
|17.83
|Baba Arts
|2.48
|-0.80
|14.88
|Ajwa Fun World
|23.10
|2.44
|14.76
|52 Weeks Enter.
|4.11
|0.00
|14.34
|Radaan Media.
|2.43
|-4.71
|13.16
Baba Arts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Baba Arts Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.42%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.65%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.48%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-26.84%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-51.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Baba Arts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.30
|
|2.49
|Week Low/High
|2.16
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.16
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.16
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|13.00
