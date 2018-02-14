Bacil Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524516
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE711D01018
|BSE 15:28 | 09 Mar
|3.82
|
0.18
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
3.82
|
HIGH
3.82
|
LOW
3.82
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bacil Pharma Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.82
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.64
|VOLUME
|59
|52-Week high
|7.85
|52-Week low
|3.60
|P/E
|29.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|3.46
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|3.82
|Sell Qty
|241.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|29.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bacil Pharma Ltd.
About Bacil Pharma Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Maharashtra in May '87, Bacil Pharma (BPL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'90. BPL came out with a public issue of Rs 7 cr in Mar.'94 to set up a plant at Vapi to manufacture bulk drugs like atenalol, norfloxacin, pefloxacin and ciprofloxacin. The comapany entered into a marketing arrangement with a distributor Kam Han Indust...
Bacil Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.13
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.38
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Announcement
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14/02/2018 And Closure Of Trading Window
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30/09/2017 Along W
-
-
-
Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 40(9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
Bacil Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.02
|150
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.02
|150
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.03
|166.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-200
|Equity Capital
|5.89
|5.89
|-
Bacil Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Desh Rakshak
|6.78
|-4.91
|3.01
|Trinity League
|5.69
|4.98
|2.88
|Ganga Pharma.
|6.50
|-2.26
|2.64
|Bacil Pharma
|3.82
|4.95
|2.25
|Venmax Drugs
|4.21
|1.94
|2.21
|Welcure Drugs
|1.41
|4.44
|1.90
|Socrus Bio
|0.48
|0.00
|1.54
Bacil Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bacil Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-28.60%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bacil Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.82
|
|3.82
|Week Low/High
|3.62
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.60
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.60
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|25.00
