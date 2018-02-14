JUST IN
Bacil Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524516 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE711D01018
OPEN 3.82
CLOSE 3.64
VOLUME 59
52-Week high 7.85
52-Week low 3.60
P/E 29.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 3.46
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 3.82
Sell Qty 241.00

About Bacil Pharma Ltd.

Incorporated as a private limited company in Maharashtra in May '87, Bacil Pharma (BPL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'90. BPL came out with a public issue of Rs 7 cr in Mar.'94 to set up a plant at Vapi to manufacture bulk drugs like atenalol, norfloxacin, pefloxacin and ciprofloxacin. The comapany entered into a marketing arrangement with a distributor Kam Han Indust...> More

Bacil Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bacil Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 0.02 150
Total Income 0.05 0.02 150
Total Expenses 0.08 0.03 166.67
Operating Profit -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.03 -0.01 -200
Equity Capital 5.89 5.89 -
> More on Bacil Pharma Ltd Financials Results

Bacil Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Desh Rakshak 6.78 -4.91 3.01
Trinity League 5.69 4.98 2.88
Ganga Pharma. 6.50 -2.26 2.64
Bacil Pharma 3.82 4.95 2.25
Venmax Drugs 4.21 1.94 2.21
Welcure Drugs 1.41 4.44 1.90
Socrus Bio 0.48 0.00 1.54
> More on Bacil Pharma Ltd Peer Group

Bacil Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.77
> More on Bacil Pharma Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bacil Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -28.60% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bacil Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.82
3.82
Week Low/High 3.62
4.00
Month Low/High 3.60
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.60
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
25.00

