Bagadia Colourchem Ltd

Bagadia Colourchem Limited manufactures, sells, and exports organic pigments and dye intermediates in India. Its products include phthalocyanine blue crude, phthalocyanine alpha blue, and phthalocyanine beta blue. The companys phthalocyanine pigments are used in various types of paints, printing inks, rubber, papers, plastics, PVC, textile printing, leather, detergents, and cement colors. Its exp...> More