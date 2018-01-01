JUST IN
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.

BSE: 511724 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE020D01014
BSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 168.50 -0.20
(-0.12%)
OPEN 168.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 168.70
VOLUME 13310
52-Week high 247.90
52-Week low 65.80
P/E 33.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 167.20
Buy Qty 166.00
Sell Price 168.95
Sell Qty 6.00
About Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.

Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd

Baid Leasing and Finance Company Ltd is engaged in the business of leasing and hire purchase, auto finance business etc. The company is based in Jaipur, India. Baid Leasing and Finance Company was incorporated as a public limited company on December 20, 1991, under the Companies Act, 1956. The company received certificate of commencement of business on December 1, 1992 from Registrar of Compan...

Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   170
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 40.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.87 7.43 46.3
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Income 10.92 7.48 45.99
Total Expenses 3.53 3.03 16.5
Operating Profit 7.39 4.45 66.07
Net Profit 1.53 0.77 98.7
Equity Capital 10.1 10.1 -
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
STEL Holdings 97.00 -2.95 179.06
Oswal Agro Mills 12.96 1.49 173.96
Zodiac Vent. 46.05 -4.95 171.77
Baid Leasing 168.50 -0.12 170.19
Pro Fin Capital 238.90 1.96 168.90
Golden Legand Ls 109.80 -4.94 163.27
Inditrade Cap. 69.40 2.97 162.05
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 12.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 66.52
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.81% NA 0.57% -0.50%
1 Month -2.46% NA -1.06% -0.47%
3 Month -4.34% NA 2.14% 1.36%
6 Month 50.45% NA 5.53% 4.74%
1 Year 89.75% NA 17.25% 16.56%
3 Year 429.04% NA 17.31% 18.83%

Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 167.20
173.00
Week Low/High 160.00
175.00
Month Low/High 152.20
183.00
YEAR Low/High 65.80
248.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
248.00

