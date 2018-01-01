You are here » Home
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.
|BSE: 511724
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE020D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:40 | 12 Mar
|
168.50
|
-0.20
(-0.12%)
|
OPEN
168.00
|
HIGH
173.00
|
LOW
167.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd
Baid Leasing and Finance Company Ltd is engaged in the business of leasing and hire purchase, auto finance business etc. The company is based in Jaipur, India.
Baid Leasing and Finance Company was incorporated as a public limited company on December 20, 1991, under the Companies Act, 1956. The company received certificate of commencement of business on December 1, 1992 from Registrar of Compan...> More
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.87
|7.43
|46.3
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Income
|10.92
|7.48
|45.99
|Total Expenses
|3.53
|3.03
|16.5
|Operating Profit
|7.39
|4.45
|66.07
|Net Profit
|1.53
|0.77
|98.7
|Equity Capital
|10.1
|10.1
| -
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - Peer Group
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.81%
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|-2.46%
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|-4.34%
|NA
|2.14%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|50.45%
|NA
|5.53%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|89.75%
|NA
|17.25%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|429.04%
|NA
|17.31%
|18.83%
Baid Leasing & Finance Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|167.20
|
|173.00
|Week Low/High
|160.00
|
|175.00
|Month Low/High
|152.20
|
|183.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.80
|
|248.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|248.00
Quick Links for Baid Leasing & Finance Co: