Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
|BSE: 500031
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BAJAJELEC
|ISIN Code: INE193E01025
|BSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar
|574.50
|
11.35
(2.02%)
|
OPEN
568.10
|
HIGH
580.95
|
LOW
568.00
|NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar
|575.00
|
9.20
(1.63%)
|
OPEN
571.00
|
HIGH
584.00
|
LOW
567.15
About Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
Bajaj Electricals ltd is a 68 year old diversified Company with its operations in Lighting, Luminaires, Appliances, Fans and Engineering & Projects. Incorporated in 1938, Bajaj Electricals (BEL) commenced its operations as Radio Lamp Works and changed its name to the present one in 1960. The company has its Factories situated at Chakan, Village Vankusawade and Village Dhoksanghvi respectively. ...> More
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,863
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|51.11
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|140.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|86.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.65
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Bajaj Electricals Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Bajaj Electricals Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1145.13
|1049.46
|9.12
|Other Income
|9.6
|6.73
|42.64
|Total Income
|1154.73
|1056.19
|9.33
|Total Expenses
|1074.83
|982.25
|9.43
|Operating Profit
|79.9
|73.94
|8.06
|Net Profit
|36.83
|29.71
|23.96
|Equity Capital
|20.38
|20.24
|-
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TTK Prestige
|6615.05
|-0.14
|7640.38
|Blue Star
|784.00
|-1.22
|7526.40
|Johnson Con. Hit
|2475.75
|5.01
|6731.56
|Bajaj Electrical
|574.50
|2.02
|5862.77
|IFB Inds.
|1321.10
|-1.85
|5353.10
|Dixon Technolog.
|3430.00
|-0.55
|3886.19
|Amber Enterp.
|1118.95
|1.32
|3519.10
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|30/08
|Nirmal Bang
|Buy
|337
|Details
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.44%
|7.09%
|-0.09%
|-1.09%
|1 Month
|10.71%
|7.08%
|-1.71%
|-1.06%
|3 Month
|19.55%
|19.25%
|1.47%
|0.77%
|6 Month
|53.63%
|66.28%
|4.84%
|4.12%
|1 Year
|94.38%
|103.58%
|16.47%
|15.88%
|3 Year
|168.52%
|167.26%
|16.54%
|18.13%
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|568.00
|
|580.95
|Week Low/High
|527.65
|
|580.95
|Month Low/High
|490.10
|
|580.95
|YEAR Low/High
|255.90
|
|585.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.65
|
|585.00
