Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

BSE: 500031 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BAJAJELEC ISIN Code: INE193E01025
BSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 574.50 11.35
(2.02%)
OPEN

568.10

 HIGH

580.95

 LOW

568.00
NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 575.00 9.20
(1.63%)
OPEN

571.00

 HIGH

584.00

 LOW

567.15
About Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Bajaj Electricals ltd is a 68 year old diversified Company with its operations in Lighting, Luminaires, Appliances, Fans and Engineering & Projects. Incorporated in 1938, Bajaj Electricals (BEL) commenced its operations as Radio Lamp Works and changed its name to the present one in 1960. The company has its Factories situated at Chakan, Village Vankusawade and Village Dhoksanghvi respectively. ...> More

Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,863
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.11
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   140.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 86.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1145.13 1049.46 9.12
Other Income 9.6 6.73 42.64
Total Income 1154.73 1056.19 9.33
Total Expenses 1074.83 982.25 9.43
Operating Profit 79.9 73.94 8.06
Net Profit 36.83 29.71 23.96
Equity Capital 20.38 20.24 -
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TTK Prestige 6615.05 -0.14 7640.38
Blue Star 784.00 -1.22 7526.40
Johnson Con. Hit 2475.75 5.01 6731.56
Bajaj Electrical 574.50 2.02 5862.77
IFB Inds. 1321.10 -1.85 5353.10
Dixon Technolog. 3430.00 -0.55 3886.19
Amber Enterp. 1118.95 1.32 3519.10
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.03
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 9.75
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.62
Indian Public 15.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.25
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
30/08 Nirmal Bang Buy 337 PDF IconDetails
Bajaj Electricals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.44% 7.09% -0.09% -1.09%
1 Month 10.71% 7.08% -1.71% -1.06%
3 Month 19.55% 19.25% 1.47% 0.77%
6 Month 53.63% 66.28% 4.84% 4.12%
1 Year 94.38% 103.58% 16.47% 15.88%
3 Year 168.52% 167.26% 16.54% 18.13%

Bajaj Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 568.00
580.95
Week Low/High 527.65
580.95
Month Low/High 490.10
580.95
YEAR Low/High 255.90
585.00
All TIME Low/High 1.65
585.00

