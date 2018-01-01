Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Bajaj Electricals ltd is a 68 year old diversified Company with its operations in Lighting, Luminaires, Appliances, Fans and Engineering & Projects. Incorporated in 1938, Bajaj Electricals (BEL) commenced its operations as Radio Lamp Works and changed its name to the present one in 1960. The company has its Factories situated at Chakan, Village Vankusawade and Village Dhoksanghvi respectively.