Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.

BSE: 500490 Sector: Financials
NSE: BAJAJHLDNG ISIN Code: INE118A01012
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 2748.00 38.15
(1.41%)
OPEN

2738.05

 HIGH

2752.00

 LOW

2716.55
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 2753.00 24.20
(0.89%)
OPEN

2763.85

 HIGH

2763.85

 LOW

2736.20
About Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (formerly known as Bajaj Auto Ltd) is an India-based company. The company is acting as a primary investment company and focusing on new business opportunities. The company has one subsidiary, namely Bajaj Auto Holding Ltd. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1945 as Bachraj Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd. In the year 1948, the company commen...> More

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30,582
EPS - TTM () [*S] 111.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   325.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.20
Book Value / Share () [*S] 696.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 317.85 275.84 15.23
Other Income 1.04 0.96 8.33
Total Income 318.89 276.8 15.21
Total Expenses 19.51 92.38 -78.88
Operating Profit 299.38 184.42 62.34
Net Profit 268.58 124.18 116.28
Equity Capital 111.29 111.29 -
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aditya Birla Cap 152.55 -0.62 33574.88
L&T Fin.Holdings 160.80 0.50 31076.69
Shriram Trans. 1355.10 1.23 30744.51
Bajaj Holdings 2748.00 1.41 30582.49
IIFL Holdings 841.00 4.08 26790.05
M & M Fin. Serv. 413.00 -1.69 25513.08
LIC Housing Fin. 489.65 1.28 24710.19
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.25
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 15.79
Insurance 3.84
Mutual Funds 1.38
Indian Public 22.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.71
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.57% 1.19% -0.09% -0.95%
1 Month 2.48% 2.20% -1.70% -0.92%
3 Month -3.85% -6.64% 1.47% 0.90%
6 Month -1.82% -1.08% 4.85% 4.26%
1 Year 32.56% 30.69% 16.48% 16.04%
3 Year 100.22% 107.18% 16.55% 18.29%

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2716.55
2752.00
Week Low/High 2700.00
2930.00
Month Low/High 2676.00
2930.00
YEAR Low/High 2020.00
3036.00
All TIME Low/High 30.42
3325.00

