Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (formerly known as Bajaj Auto Ltd) is an India-based company. The company is acting as a primary investment company and focusing on new business opportunities. The company has one subsidiary, namely Bajaj Auto Holding Ltd. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1945 as Bachraj Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd. In the year 1948, the company commen...> More