Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 500490
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BAJAJHLDNG
|ISIN Code: INE118A01012
|
BSE
LIVE
13:49 | 12 Mar
|
2748.00
|
38.15
(1.41%)
|
OPEN
2738.05
|
HIGH
2752.00
|
LOW
2716.55
|
NSE
LIVE
13:51 | 12 Mar
|
2753.00
|
24.20
(0.89%)
|
OPEN
2763.85
|
HIGH
2763.85
|
LOW
2736.20
|OPEN
|2738.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2709.85
|VOLUME
|229
|52-Week high
|3035.75
|52-Week low
|2020.00
|P/E
|24.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,582
|Buy Price
|2734.55
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|2748.00
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|2763.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2728.80
|VOLUME
|52167
|52-Week high
|3025.00
|52-Week low
|1750.00
|P/E
|24.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,582
|Buy Price
|2749.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|2753.00
|Sell Qty
|4.00
About Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (formerly known as Bajaj Auto Ltd) is an India-based company. The company is acting as a primary investment company and focusing on new business opportunities. The company has one subsidiary, namely Bajaj Auto Holding Ltd.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd was incorporated in the year 1945 as Bachraj Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd. In the year 1948, the company commen...> More
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|317.85
|275.84
|15.23
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.96
|8.33
|Total Income
|318.89
|276.8
|15.21
|Total Expenses
|19.51
|92.38
|-78.88
|Operating Profit
|299.38
|184.42
|62.34
|Net Profit
|268.58
|124.18
|116.28
|Equity Capital
|111.29
|111.29
| -
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - Peer Group
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.57%
|1.19%
|-0.09%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|2.48%
|2.20%
|-1.70%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-3.85%
|-6.64%
|1.47%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-1.82%
|-1.08%
|4.85%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|32.56%
|30.69%
|16.48%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|100.22%
|107.18%
|16.55%
|18.29%
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2716.55
|
|2752.00
|Week Low/High
|2700.00
|
|2930.00
|Month Low/High
|2676.00
|
|2930.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2020.00
|
|3036.00
|All TIME Low/High
|30.42
|
|3325.00
