Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507944
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE704G01016
|
BSE
LIVE
12:52 | 12 Mar
|
199.00
|
-2.05
(-1.02%)
|
OPEN
201.05
|
HIGH
201.05
|
LOW
196.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|201.05
|CLOSE
|201.05
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|257.80
|52-Week low
|117.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47
|Buy Price
|196.20
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|199.00
|Sell Qty
|45.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46.76
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd, a significant part of Bajaj Group of Industries, is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the in the manufacture and sale of machinery for cotton ginning and pressing used for preparing textile fabrics in India and internationally. The company is the only company in the world producing machineries for all cotton ginning technologies.
The company operates...> More
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|61.66
|64.99
|-5.12
|Other Income
|3.79
|4.51
|-15.96
|Total Income
|65.45
|69.49
|-5.81
|Total Expenses
|58.09
|65.25
|-10.97
|Operating Profit
|7.36
|4.24
|73.58
|Net Profit
|3.31
|-0.68
|586.76
|Equity Capital
|2.35
|2.35
| -
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.45%
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-16.72%
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-7.48%
|NA
|1.74%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|22.57%
|NA
|5.12%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|39.85%
|NA
|16.79%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|13.71%
|NA
|16.85%
|18.42%
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|196.10
|
|201.05
|Week Low/High
|189.10
|
|216.00
|Month Low/High
|189.10
|
|239.00
|YEAR Low/High
|117.50
|
|258.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|350.00
