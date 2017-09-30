JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507944 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE704G01016
BSE LIVE 12:52 | 12 Mar 199.00 -2.05
(-1.02%)
OPEN

201.05

 HIGH

201.05

 LOW

196.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 201.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 201.05
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 257.80
52-Week low 117.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 196.20
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 199.00
Sell Qty 45.00
OPEN 201.05
CLOSE 201.05
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 257.80
52-Week low 117.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 47
Buy Price 196.20
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 199.00
Sell Qty 45.00

About Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd, a significant part of Bajaj Group of Industries, is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the in the manufacture and sale of machinery for cotton ginning and pressing used for preparing textile fabrics in India and internationally. The company is the only company in the world producing machineries for all cotton ginning technologies. The company operates...> More

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   47
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 270.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 61.66 64.99 -5.12
Other Income 3.79 4.51 -15.96
Total Income 65.45 69.49 -5.81
Total Expenses 58.09 65.25 -10.97
Operating Profit 7.36 4.24 73.58
Net Profit 3.31 -0.68 586.76
Equity Capital 2.35 2.35 -
> More on Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Financials Results

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adhunik Metal 4.17 -1.18 51.50
Bedmutha Indus. 20.75 -2.58 50.90
PSL 3.99 5.00 49.85
Bajaj Steel Inds 199.00 -1.02 46.76
OCL Iron & Steel 3.43 -2.00 46.00
Sharda Ispat 89.55 -4.63 45.49
Hind.Wires 45.70 -4.79 44.88
> More on Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Peer Group

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 39.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.21
> More on Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.45% NA 0.17% -0.85%
1 Month -16.72% NA -1.44% -0.82%
3 Month -7.48% NA 1.74% 1.01%
6 Month 22.57% NA 5.12% 4.37%
1 Year 39.85% NA 16.79% 16.16%
3 Year 13.71% NA 16.85% 18.42%

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 196.10
201.05
Week Low/High 189.10
216.00
Month Low/High 189.10
239.00
YEAR Low/High 117.50
258.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
350.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bajaj Steel Industries: