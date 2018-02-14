Bal Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524824
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BALPHARMA
|ISIN Code: INE083D01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|89.80
|
-1.20
(-1.32%)
|
OPEN
91.20
|
HIGH
92.00
|
LOW
89.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|90.00
|
-1.25
(-1.37%)
|
OPEN
91.95
|
HIGH
92.50
|
LOW
89.45
|OPEN
|91.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|91.00
|VOLUME
|3459
|52-Week high
|128.00
|52-Week low
|84.45
|P/E
|29.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|127
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|91.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|91.25
|VOLUME
|17795
|52-Week high
|128.20
|52-Week low
|82.95
|P/E
|29.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|127
|Buy Price
|90.10
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|90.30
|Sell Qty
|13.00
About Bal Pharma Ltd.
Bal Pharma (BPL), a member of the Mcro Laboratories group, was incorporated as a private limited company in May '87. In Mar.'90, BPL took over a pharmaceutical products manufacturing unit located in Bangalore through the Karnataka State Finance Corporation for a consideration of Rs 25.18 lac following which, BPL commenced manufacturing formulations. BPL manufactures and markets pharmaceutical f...> More
Bal Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|127
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.54
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.10
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|49.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.81
Bal Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|51.94
|58.65
|-11.44
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.03
|266.67
|Total Income
|52.05
|58.67
|-11.28
|Total Expenses
|45.98
|55.04
|-16.46
|Operating Profit
|6.07
|3.63
|67.22
|Net Profit
|1.74
|-0.25
|796
|Equity Capital
|14.17
|14.17
|-
Bal Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Coral Labs.
|550.95
|-1.43
|196.69
|Lyka Labs
|50.05
|0.50
|140.84
|Brooks Lab.
|84.75
|1.56
|137.21
|Bal Pharma
|89.80
|-1.32
|127.25
|Denis Chem Lab
|89.90
|3.16
|124.78
|Vista Pharma.
|42.50
|-0.35
|121.76
|SMS Lifesciences
|403.00
|2.03
|121.71
Bal Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bal Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.65%
|-4.91%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.23%
|-2.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.37%
|-5.26%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.02%
|-4.61%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.64%
|-1.42%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|30.43%
|41.73%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bal Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|89.35
|
|92.00
|Week Low/High
|89.35
|
|96.00
|Month Low/High
|89.35
|
|99.00
|YEAR Low/High
|84.45
|
|128.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|168.00
