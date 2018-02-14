JUST IN
Bal Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524824 Sector: Health care
NSE: BALPHARMA ISIN Code: INE083D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 89.80 -1.20
(-1.32%)
OPEN

91.20

 HIGH

92.00

 LOW

89.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 90.00 -1.25
(-1.37%)
OPEN

91.95

 HIGH

92.50

 LOW

89.45
About Bal Pharma Ltd.

Bal Pharma Ltd

Bal Pharma (BPL), a member of the Mcro Laboratories group, was incorporated as a private limited company in May '87. In Mar.'90, BPL took over a pharmaceutical products manufacturing unit located in Bangalore through the Karnataka State Finance Corporation for a consideration of Rs 25.18 lac following which, BPL commenced manufacturing formulations. BPL manufactures and markets pharmaceutical f...> More

Bal Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   127
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.10
Book Value / Share () [*S] 49.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bal Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 51.94 58.65 -11.44
Other Income 0.11 0.03 266.67
Total Income 52.05 58.67 -11.28
Total Expenses 45.98 55.04 -16.46
Operating Profit 6.07 3.63 67.22
Net Profit 1.74 -0.25 796
Equity Capital 14.17 14.17 -
Bal Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coral Labs. 550.95 -1.43 196.69
Lyka Labs 50.05 0.50 140.84
Brooks Lab. 84.75 1.56 137.21
Bal Pharma 89.80 -1.32 127.25
Denis Chem Lab 89.90 3.16 124.78
Vista Pharma. 42.50 -0.35 121.76
SMS Lifesciences 403.00 2.03 121.71
Bal Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.57
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.98
Bal Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.65% -4.91% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.23% -2.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.37% -5.26% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.02% -4.61% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.64% -1.42% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 30.43% 41.73% 17.24% 19.01%

Bal Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 89.35
92.00
Week Low/High 89.35
96.00
Month Low/High 89.35
99.00
YEAR Low/High 84.45
128.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
168.00

